Two Arrested For Drug Possession

A MAN and a woman were arrested in Grand Bahama on Friday accused of drug possession with intent to supply.

Police said shortly before 5pm, officers from the Flying Squad and Mobile Patrol units, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Coco Plum Street, Pioneers Loop.

Upon the officers arrival, a search was executed in the presence of the occupants, where officers discovered 41 foil wraps with suspected marijuana inside a cereal box. Another package was also checked and a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered.

Upon checking a sofa, officers found an additional 16 foil wraps with suspected marijuana. Officers also seized $295 in cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

As a result, a 45-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested.

Meanwhile, Abaco police have arrested a man for housebreaking.

Around 4pm on Thursday, June 24, a team of officers from the Abaco division, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, searched a residence at Park Street, Sandy Point.

Officers discovered one black 20-inch Phillips television, one black 40-inch Samsung television, one black 40-inch TCL television, two black 47-inch Sceptre flat screen televisions, and one 32-inch black Sceptre television. Upon further checks of the residence, officers discovered a large amount of electronics and fishing equipment inside a hidden compartment of a wooden bed frame.

As a result, a 21-year-old man of Sandy Point, Abaco, was arrested. He is expected to be arraigned in an Abaco court today, police said.