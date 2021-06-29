Haitian Man Accused Over Deaths At Sea

A HAITIAN man was arraigned on manslaughter charges in Freeport yesterday in connection with the deaths of two Haitian migrants in waters off Grand Bahama.

Astrele Joseph, of Marsh Harbour, Abaco, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on two counts of manslaughter.

It is alleged that on June 10 at Grand Bahama, the accused — being concerned with others unnamed and unknown — caused the death of Wedge Tilme by means of unlawful harm.

It is also alleged that at the same time, place and date, the accused caused the death of an unknown female, also known as Jane Doe.

This comes after the bodies of two Haitian migrants were discovered inside a vessel that capsized in waters off Grand Bahama.

Nine other migrants, including a six-month-old baby, were rescued.

Uel Johnson represented Joseph, who is a Haitian national with Bahamian residency status.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the charges. A preliminary inquiry will be held to determine if there is sufficient evidence for him to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Inspector Anthony Sawyer said the prosecution intends to proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson did not grant the accused bail and remanded Joseph to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.

She informed Mr Johnson that he may apply to the Supreme Court for bail on behalf of his client.

The case was adjourned to September 29 for the preliminary inquiry.