Man Punched Police Officer

A MAN who assaulted a police officer after punching another man in the face while they were both detained in police custody was yesterday fined $200.

James Markland, 35, was arrested after he was accused of damaging the rear passenger glass of Laura Williams’ 2006 Toyota on June 23 and causing over $400 worth of damage to Leslie McCardy’s Ford Expedition on June 24.

Police said when the accused was arrested and taken to the Southern Police Station in relation to the offences a day later, he assaulted Kareem Lightbourne who was also in custody for another offence.

The court was told that around 1.50am on June 25, Markland had an argument with Mr Lightbourne. The prosecution said during the verbal disagreement, the accused punched the man in his face.

The court was told that Markland also began shouting, screaming and banging on the station’s wall sometime after the encounter. The court was also told that when Inspector J Adderley warned the accused to stop, he continued to behave in a disorderly manner which prompted the officer to try to restrain him. During his attempt to do so, the prosecution said Markland pushed Inspector Adderley, which caused him pain.

The accused was eventually detained and charged with assaulting a police officer, behaving in a disorderly manner and assaulting a man.

When Markland appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis yesterday, he admitted to the assault. However, he said that Mr Lightbourne “started the fight first,” but stated he became “over aggressive’’ and “went overboard” at the time of the incident.

He was subsequently fined $200 for the offences.

Yesterday, Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis recorded two not guilty pleas on his behalf for the causing damage charges and adjourned the matter to August 24 for trial.

He was denied bail and remanded into custody until that time.