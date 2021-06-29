Police Probe Man’S Suspected Drowning

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A BODY was found submerged in waters under a pier off Victoria Avenue yesterday morning.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told The Tribune that police were called to the scene shortly after 7am yesterday.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

“We went there and confirmed a male who was submerged in the water – the body was retrieved,” he said.

“Emergency Medical Services examined it – there were no injuries found. “The body was later pronounced lifeless. We’re gonna await the identification of a next of kin and also an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.”

Asked how long the body was estimated to be in the water, ASP Peters said it appeared the man’s body had been submerged “no more than eight hours.”

“He’s probably late 30s, early 40s,” he said when asked about the suspected age range of the deceased.

Last Thursday, a man’s body was fished out of water at Potter’s Cay. Around 11am, police received reports of a body found submerged in water under a boat that was docked in the western area of Potter’s Cay.

ASP Peters had previously said the matter is classified as a suspicious drowning and no foul play is suspected. He added that the deceased — someone who frequented Potter’s Cay — did not have any trauma or visible injuries to his body.

Last week, police also said they are awaiting an autopsy to determine the man’s official cause of death.