Teenager Accused Of Murder

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was charged with murder in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Audrick Colebrook Jr, 18, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the death of Andrew Medius on February 22.

During the hearing, Colebrook Jr was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to December 9 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Due to the nature of the charge, the accused was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, Jameson Jacob, 26, was also denied bail after he was accused of attempting to murder Shavargo Curtis on May 23.

During his arraignment, he was further accused of using a handgun to endanger the life of Mr Curtis on the same day.

Jacob returns to court December 7 for the presentation of his voluntary bill of indictment .

In the meantime, he was remanded into custody.

He also has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Finally, Kingsley Holbert, 54, appeared before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt after officers alleged he was found in Moss Town, Exuma, on June 25th with an unlicensed 9mm pistol in addition to nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police further alleged the accused used the firearm to put Christopher Clarke in fear of his life on June 21.

Yesterday, Holbert denied all of the allegations and his matter was adjourned for a status hearing.

He was granted $9,000 bail in the interim. As part of his agreement, the accused must have no contact with the virtual complainant. He must also sign in at the George Town Police Station every Wednesday leading up to his trial whenever the date is determined.