Why Do I Still Have Acne?

By DR DIEDRE NELSON-SANDS

Do you have acne and you’re not even a teenager anymore? Don’t worry, you’ve got plenty of company. In my dermatologic practice, acne is by far the most common diagnosis.

For those without acne, it may seem like others are making a big deal about a few pimples. But for those of us with acne… we know. It affects every area of our lives. It even causes some of us to refrain from going out, because it seems as if everyone is focusing on our face and passing judgment. I’ve had many women come into my practice and break into tears because they have to remove their makeup so I can examine their skin. I have had a hard time with acne; and this is one of the main reasons why I specialised in sermatology.

Acne is caused by many different factors, but one of the main ones is genetics. This means you’re not at fault - it’s in your genes! Other factors include excess oil production, a bacteria called Cutibacterium Acnes, and plugging of the follicles. Factors that can trigger and worsen acne are diet, stress, hormonal problems, hair products, and cosmetics (some brands more than others).

If you have mild acne, there are lots of things you can do on your own to improve it. I recommend that all my patients cleanse their face twice daily, use a facial scrub at least three times per week if they have oily skin, and gentle toner at least once daily. Refrain from trying any and every soap and handmade cream on the market, as some ingredients can have permanent side effects. If you’re already a patient of mine, you know I stress sunscreen - no matter your skin tone. Sunscreen is to be worn daily, even if you’re indoors, if it’s cloudy, if it’s raining, if it’s snowing…you get the idea.

In addition, if you notice that certain foods like sweets or dairy cause worsening of your acne, then you must avoid them. You should clean your phone at least once daily and change face towels and pillowcases at least twice weekly. You should also wash make-up brushes and sponges weekly. I also recommend monthly medical-grade facials that include modalities like light therapy, and procedures like light chemical peels. A medical-grade skincare regimen tailored to your skin, along with short-term use of prescription medication, is one of the most effective acne treatments. A new favorite of mine is a laser treatment that targets acne on the whole face. The results of this last a fairly long time. It may also be recommended that you take birth control pills as a form of hormonal therapy or take blood tests to determine the source.

If these methods do not help to control your acne, please see a dermatologist sooner rather than later to prevent permanent scarring.

Remember that consistency and perseverance are key to the improvement of your acne.

Good luck on your journey to being acne free!

• The Art of Skin Clinic is located at One West Business Park on Windsor Field Road. Contact 603-1960.