Editorial: Lost In Bureaucracy

More than ten years ago, Bahamian Stafford Lightbourn married his wife, Sharon Lewis-Lightbourn.

Under the law, she is entitled to become a citizen of The Bahamas as she is married to a Bahamian man.

The week after their marriage, Mr Lightbourn put in the paperwork to start the process – and right from the start, there were problems.

“They told me that I am not permitted to make any application for citizenship at that time,” he said. “They told me she could only make application for a Spousal Permit. We did so. That only lasts for a year. They have nothing in place to say what proper procedures are.”

A year later, back they went – only to be told that the spousal permit could not be renewed, and that it had to be a new application. Nonsense, of course, it’s the same marriage, you shouldn’t need a new application.

The new application was denied and they were told they needed to get a work visa. Again, nonsense – marriage may be a chore at times but it’s certainly not a job!

Finally, they got another spousal permit sorted, that lasted for five years. Five years later, more problems – Mr Lightbourn went back to apply for citizenship for his wife again, only to be told he had to apply for citizenship, a residency permit and a spousal permit – all at once. Two years later – two years to process – the spousal permit was again approved, but the residency turned down. Finally, in June last year, the citizenship was refused, but a letter said the “board has agreed to grant Permanent Residence with the right to work”. That would last for a lifetime unless revoked, and would cost another $1,000, and with no prospect of the citizenship being granted, they paid the fee and took the residency.

That still leaves Mrs Lewis-Lighbourn unable to vote, and with no reason as to why the citizenship was not granted.

Credit to Mr Lightbourn for persisting, as he wrote to the director of immigration, the Minister of Immigration, and even the Prime Minister. What did he hear back? Silence. Nothing.

As parties hit the election trail, we suspect many people will hear from candidates about what they will do for them once in office – but too many times people are left with the experience that Mr Lightbourn has faced. A wall of silence, a lack of answers and no indication that the public servants are working on behalf of Bahamians.

The Tribune is not surprised at the long delays over decisions and wait for approvals – we have experienced the same with some of our own staff.

This kind of treatment is unfair for the many Bahamians who find themselves fighting through bureaucracy to get what they are entitled to.

Why should a question mark be left hanging over the future of Mrs Lewis-Lightbourn? Why shouldn’t she be able to take a full part in the civic life of The Bahamas? Why should she be made to feel less than she is entitled to be?

We doubt this is just an isolated incident – how many others have been left uncertain over their long-term prospects for a job because paperwork hasn’t been sorted out or people have made decisions without offering a reason or explanation?

This mess has lasted through both FNM and PLP governments – it’s not just down to one party or the other, but a long-term institutional problem that should have been sorted out long ago.

Mr Lightbourn and his wife deserve answers – and they deserve them from the very top. He has written to the Prime Minister. In 2017, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis ran for office saying it was “The People’s Time”. Well, Dr Minnis, your people are calling, and it’s past time you gave an answer.

Davis on COVID

PLP leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis is calling for action to stop a third wave of COVID-19. Or is he?

He certainly talks a big game, with some tough words about learning from past mistakes, and having to act now.

However, Mr Davis is also the man who has argued against lockdowns and against the emergency powers.

Some ideas are just fine, such as allowing the import of medical-grade masks for the public – all well and good as long as there is enough supply for healthcare workers, but a bad idea if it means depriving those on the front line. Still, if there is enough supply, absolutely, go right ahead.

He also wants isolation protocols to be strengthened – which we’d be surprised if that isn’t a goal across the medical system too.

Mr Davis seems to favour dropping the requirement of testing for inter-island travel – a move which if carried out will do nothing to protect against the virus or slow its spread. He also says not to rely on vaccines and lockdowns but to use a “broader set of tools” without particularly saying what those are.

In short, he seems to want to be seen to be saying something while saying little.