Family Left ‘Devastated’ By Man’S Road Death

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE family of the man who lost his life in a traffic fatality in Exuma more than a week ago say they are “devastated” and struggling to come to terms with his untimely death.

The victim was identified by close relatives yesterday as 47-year-old Gilbert Honore.

According to a report from police on Saturday, the accident occurred shortly before 10pm on Sunday, February 21. A caller contacted the George Town Police Station and reported a traffic accident in the settlement of Hermitage.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an aquamarine Toyota Passo with extensive damage. Police said a man was also found unresponsive in the vehicle with visible injuries.

A local doctor then arrived at the scene and later pronounced the man dead.

The victim’s wife, Marina Rolle-Honore told The Tribune yesterday the family is still reeling from his death. She said the family also felt that his life was taken too soon.

Recalling her final moments with him, she said: “I didn’t get to speak to him the day he died. I saw him last Saturday because he went to work. He was doing the night shift and I was asleep and when I went to church, he was asleep so I didn’t even get to speak to him that day… and by the time I got there (at the scene) his body was in the car.

“We’re still trying to process and accept what’s going on and I know his family in Haiti are devastated because he was the oldest child and he provided for them,” she said.

Yesterday, Mrs Rolle-Honore described her husband as a happy person who loved his family.

“He was a jolly person,” she said. “He didn’t take too much nonsense but he loved his family. He has a child in Haiti and is the (stepfather) of my two children and one grandson. He was a barber and he loved his job and he was a security officer.”

Having been married for more than 15 years, Mrs Rolle-Honore said she will miss her husband’s calm presence the most now that he’s gone.

“I just miss him being there because I’m used to him being there whether he was going with my little grandson. They was always kicking balls and throwing balls,” she said.

Last July, a man also died in a traffic accident in Exuma.

At the time, police said they were alerted to the incident sometime after 9pm by an anonymous caller, who contacted officers and reported that the traffic accident had occurred on Queens Highway, in the vicinity of Tar Bay.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Honda Civic with extensive damage after it had hit a concrete wall. The driver had severe head injuries. He was taken to the Exuma Health Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations into the island’s latest fatality are ongoing, according to police.