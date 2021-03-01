Picewell Forbes Announces He Won't Run For Re-Election

MANGROVE Cay and South and Central Andros MP Picewell Forbes announced in the House of Assembly on Monday morning that he is not running for re-election.

“Today I stand to take my last political breath, my name would never rise again in political cycles,” he said in a shock announcement. “My work is done politically.”

He said the communities of his constituency are better off today than they were when he first represented the area 13 years ago and had a message for his detractors.

“To my detractors. . . I did not get everything right, there was some missteps. I am not a slave of fear but I am an imperfect child of God.”

He also said: “I will not be offering in the 2022 general election but to those in my constituency who are concerned, I am okay. God has taken care of everything and will continue to do so.”

It had been anticipated that Mr Forbes would secure a nomination for the next general election along with other Progressive Liberal Party incumbents.

In November 2020, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said only something egregious would prevent incumbent PLP parliamentarians from being ratified as candidates in the next general election.

He made the comment as he suggested it was unlikely that Monique Pindling, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, would be successful in her bid to replace Mr Forbes as the party’s nominee in the South Andros constituency.

More on this story as it develops.