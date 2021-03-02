Abaco Man Killed In Traffic Accident As Car Flips

AN Abaco man is dead after a traffic accident on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene of an accident shortly after 1pm on Sunday at S C Bootle Highway in Marsh Harbour.

There officers saw an extensively damaged white 2010 Suzuki Alto in bushes with no disc or license plate attached.

Initial reports revealed that the driver was travelling along S C Bootle Highway when he lost control of the vehicle. The car flipped over several times before coming to rest some 69ft from the highway.

Shortly after 8am yesterday, police along with members of the community searched the area some 100ft in bushes, where they discovered a man’s unresponsive body.

The man, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the community clinic. He is a 21-year-old male resident of Treasure Cay.

Officers from the Traffic Department in Grand Bahama are continuing the investigation into this matter.