Haitian Man Fined $1,500

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN man who was found in the country with an expired visa was ordered to pay $1,500 to avoid spending three months in prison before his deportation.

Jerry Pierre was charged with overstaying after he was found residing in Abaco on February 19, beyond the time granted to him by an immigration officer.

The court heard Pierre was arrested at the government complex in Marsh Harbour. Investigations there revealed the defendant had landed in April 2019 and was given permission to stay until September 2019. The prosecution said Pierre was not granted any further extensions.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney fined Pierre $1,500 or three months in prison. He said once the fine was paid or sentence was completed, the defendant would be handed over to the Director of Immigration for deportation.