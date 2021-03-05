He Came For A Job, He Left As A Thief

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 35-YEAR-OLD man who stole a fast-food worker’s backpack after he visited the establishment to apply for a job was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison.

Police said David Frazier stole a bag that contained an iPhone 11, clothes and a pair of Jordan sneakers from a Burger King employee on February 26.

Frazier returned to the fast-food restaurant later that day with the stolen shoes on his feet, the court was told.

He pleaded guilty to one count of stealing during his hearing before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The court was told that on the day in question, the complainant placed his backpack in the open area of the restaurant while he went to check on something. He said when he returned five minutes later, he realised that his bag was missing. As a result of his discovery, he filed an official complaint and requested police action. The prosecution said later that day, Frazier came back to the fast-food restaurant and the employee noticed that he was wearing his Jordan shoes.

He then contacted police, who came to the fast-food restaurant and arrested the accused a short time later. After he showed police where he had stashed the stolen items, he was taken into custody. He owned up to the offence in an interview with police.

Yesterday, Frazier told the court that he had gone to the restaurant to fill out an employment form. He said after he turned the form in, he “took the bag, stepped out of the establishment and went home”.

Frazier said he was not aware that the backpack belonged to a worker and said he decided to steal it because he thought that a “random person” had just left it there.

In response, Magistrate Vogt-Evans told the accused that he should not have moved the bag as it did not belong to him. She also told him he was “brassy” for coming back to the scene of the crime with the stolen shoes on his feet. As a result, she convicted Frazier of stealing and sentenced him to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Meanwhile, a woman who denied committing a similar crime was granted bail before her trial.

Shandell Williams appeared before Magistrate Vogt-Evans after she was accused of stealing and dishonestly receiving a man’s $5,500 Suzuki car on January 12.

She denied the allegations and her case was adjourned to May 14 for trial.

In the meantime, Williams was granted $5,000 bail.