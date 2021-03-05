Man Arrested After Edibles Found

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by police after he was found with edibles believed to contain marijuana and suspected Indian Hemp oil.

According to reports, at around 7am Wednesday, officers went to a home in the western district of New Providence where they executed a search warrant.

The officers’ search found a suitcase containing a quantity of suspected marijuana brownies, marijuana gummy bear candies, and suspected Indian Hemp oil.

As a result, the man was taken into custody.

Police said investigations are continuing.