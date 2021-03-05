Pm On Election Date Speculation: 'Continue To Observe'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis advised those speculating that there could be an election called earlier than May 2022 to “continue to observe" and insisted the decision is for government to make.

For months social media has been rife with speculation that Dr Minnis could call an election earlier than next May.

Earlier this week, the Democratic National Alliance’s members protested outside Parliament demanding the prime minister “ring the bell”.

Addressing questions about the issue, Dr Minnis explained to reporters on Friday during a trip to Great Harbour Cay that an early election is a matter that will need to be discussed.



He said: “The FNM is a team. We’re a party. We’re a government. We discuss various different things before we bring it forth. So, when we talk about election, election is not due until May of 2022 but it’s a matter that still has to be discussed even if we decide to bring it in April 2022, Feb 2022. They have to be ready.”

Political parties have recently been ratifying candidates and ramping up campaigning in various communities.

When asked what he would say to those who believe the bell will be rung soon, the Prime Minister said: “I’ll tell them to continue to observe. I mean it’s great that we have so much interest. So, now we’ll have a lot of things done. The Opposition would, I guess, they’ll be on the ground doing some work also.”

Dr Minnis previously said in Parliament he would “stand here now and ring the bell” but has to be “advised by all”.

Meanwhile, FNM incumbent North Andros and Berry Islands MP Carlton Bowleg expressed confidence he will win his seat.

He said: “I’m more than confident because of what I’ve done. I’ve not neglected my people. I’ve not turned my back on my people. I’ve stayed in contact with everyone. I live at home. I don’t just fly there. So definitely.

“Whatever it is, I am confident I’ll be back as the member of Parliament.”