Pm Says Affordable Land And Housing Plans Are Part Of Manifesto

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has insisted that recently announced plans to offer concessions to young, prospective homeowners was sparked by goals in his party’s manifesto and not because an election is approaching.

While in the Berry Islands on Friday, the Prime Minister reiterated that plots of land have been identified in western New Providence and that a new subdivision is in the works.

He argued the initiative for affordable land ownership and housing is “nothing new”.

“When we came in, just review our manifesto, we’ve always said that we must create wealth and we must have redistribution of land,” the Prime Minister said to reporters.

“I’ve always expressed my concern about individuals who have hoard(ed) land crown land, etc, and young people like yourself not given an opportunity and I’ve said from day one that I would take back a lot of these lands and create subdivisions for Bahamians, so that’s nothing new.”

The Free National Movement’s 2017 manifesto highlighted the party reaffirming its 2012 pledge, which included to “continue the development of new government housing subdivisions to address the unmet demand for affordable housing”.

Dr Minnis further explained the motivation for the move: “We have a lot of Bahamians who finish university, who come back professionals and they have great difficulty purchasing a home because land is too expensive within the Bahamas.”

The Prime Minister gave more detail about the subdivision.

“The multi-family would be 50,000 and the single family would be 40,000 and they would own these properties outright,” he said. “It’s a way of creating wealth and we start off with 150 and we’ve identified another plot of land also.

“Our intention is to do this throughout the entire Bahamas. Giving everybody an opportunity to own not only land but own their homes.”