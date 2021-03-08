Body Found Near Arawak Cay Parking Lot

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN’S body was found yesterday near a parking lot at Arawak Cay.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told the media at the scene that police do not suspect foul play at this point, however, they are still following the necessary protocols to determine whether a homicide has occurred.

He said police received reports shortly after 11am of a body being found near a parking lot at the popular dining spot. The deceased appeared to be 30 to 45 years old.

“Officers responded and on their arrival they found a body of a male unresponsive. EMS visited the scene and after their examinations they pronounced the body lifeless,” he said.

“We’re awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death and also the identification of the next of kin to determine the identity of the victim.

“It is suspected that the body has been here for some time. To say how long it has been, I’m not able to say that at this juncture.”

Anyone who has a missing relative in the age range specified is asked to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Detective Unit at 502-9991.