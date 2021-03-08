Kiwanis Club Paints The Park

A park in the Nassau Village community got a much needed upgrade, thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Nassau AM (KCNAM).

As part of the Kiwanis One Day Project, the effort to upgrade the park was called the ‘Let’s Paint the Park’ initiative.

Kiwanis One Day is the day clubs around the world perform services to improve their communities. Annually, Kiwanis International is known to celebrate Kiwanis One Day in the month of October.

However, due to unprecedented times, Kiwanis Club of Nassau AM’s One Day Project was postponed until January 2021.

Imposed lockdown restrictions for The Bahamas and safety protocols as a result of increased COVID-19 cases, hindered this much anticipated event.

With more time to plan, came the grand idea and pooling of resources to upgrade a park in Nassau Village. In recent times, the Nassau Village community has faced many challenges.

“We saw it fit to share a much needed message of hope and love,” KCNAM President D’Andrea Davis said.

The Nassau Village park upgrade started as a One Day Project for KCNAM, but turned into three Saturdays.

Under the theme, ‘Making a Difference Together, Passion Led, Purpose Driven,’ Davis, along with Youth Services and Young Children Priority One dedicated three Saturdays, January 23 and 30 and February 6, 2021 to complete the project.

The community park stands as a beacon of light to many youngsters looking to blow off steam through the art of basketball and other outdoor sports.

A total of 36 Kiwanians with young representatives from K-kids, Builders’ Club and Key Club joined the project.

The “Let’s Paint the Park” initiative ended with Kiwanians walking throughout the community distributing 100 treat bags, as well as baby products.

Nassau Village Member of Parliament Halson D. Moultrie graciously saluted Kiwanians from KCNAM for their work in his constituency.

Kiwanis is a global organisation of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.