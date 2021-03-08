New Radar Equipment Installed At Former U.S. Missile Tracking Station

BAHAMAS meteorological office staff were in Mayaguana this weekend with Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network alongside for the installation of new radar tracking equipment at the island’s former US missile tracking station.

Overseeing the work was Department of Meteorology director Trevor Basden, assistant director Jeffrey Simmons with BASCWN’s vice president of development Adam Darville seeing the Meteorological team at work.

The new radar will help provide real time aviation, climate and severe weather sensing for both the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.