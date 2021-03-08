Two Missing After Aircraft Crashes

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO Bahamians are still missing after an aircraft crashed near Salina Point, Acklins on Friday.

Delvin Major, chief inspector at the Air Accident Investigation Authority, said the search continues for the two men.

He said his department was told that a Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessel along with two planes from the United States Coast Guard are involved in the search.

“They also expanded their search area including some cays and the shoreline and they were not able to locate the aircraft or any of the occupants of the aircraft,” he said yesterday.

He said it is not known if weather conditions played a factor in the crash.

“We don’t know at this time... we’ve already requested from the Meteorological Department a copy of the weather report around that time. So at this time we do not have any idea if weather may have been a factor in the accident. We’ll know more once we get an update on Monday.”

On Friday, the AAIA said it was investigating an accident involving a Piper PA28 aircraft with United States registration N2932Y with two people on board. The aircraft departed Nassau en route to Inagua, but crashed near Salina Point.