Ag Advises Plp Against Voters’ Drive

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel said he has advised the Progressive Liberal Party against hosting an unlawful voter registration drive that would have allowed a first-time voter to win a car.

Mr Bethel said yesterday: “They were going to hold a voters’ registration drive in Grand Bahama and draw the winning raffle card to win a new car, I was informed.

“All private events and charitable lotteries must first be approved by the minister responsible for gaming, in writing,” he said, adding that the PLP’s plan was not approved.

The PLP launched its voter registration drive on February 12 at its headquarters in Grand Bahama.

It was one of several initiatives the party’s men’s branch planned to get more young voters to register and vote in the next general election.

First-time registrants would have been eligible to win a Nissan Cube on April 5.

The registrants would have been required to present their voter’s registration card to the PLP headquarters, a copy of which would have been entered to draw eligible entrants.

Nevar Smith, a member of the PLP’s men’s branch, told The Tribune last month that people who participated in the drive would not be told how to vote.

“I want to stress that we are not telling people how to vote; this is not that type of situation,” he said. “But, instead, our primary objective is to encourage people to register to vote and let their voice be heard on Election Day.”