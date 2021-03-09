Covid-19 Death Toll Rises By One To 183

THE country’s COVID- 19 death toll rose by one to 183 on Sunday after the death of an 80- year-old man was reclassified.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Abaco man died on March 6. Fifteen other deaths are currently under investigation.

The Ministry of Health also said 12 new COVID- 19 cases were recorded on Sunday.

Seven of those cases are in Grand Bahama, three are in New Providence and two are in the Berry Islands.

This brings the nation’s COVID-19 toll to 8,641.

At last report, 22 people are in hospital with COVID-19, one of which is in intensive care.