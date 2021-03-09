Fnm Claims Plp Making Promises It Does Not Intend To Keep

THE Free National Movement has accused the Progressive Liberal Party of making election promises it does not intend to keep.

In a statement accusing the PLP of being known for “rampant corruption” the FNM also said the opposition party has a reputation for “broken promises and empty rhetoric”.

“Bahamians remember the lofty ideas and policies they failed to live up to during their last term in office,” the FNM said. “Their record is clear: crime spiralled out of control; they failed to meet the electricity generation problems; they wildly missed their intended target in education spending; they imposed VAT; they left our economy in dire fiscal straights with four consecutive credit downgrades, and five years of zero to negative economic growth. The PLP’s incompetence and ineptitude left its mark on The Bahamas.

“After that failure, Philip Brave Davis and Chester Cooper want us to ‘trust’ them because they have ‘a plan’. This so-called PLP plan re-hashes their old broken promises and commitments. It has no basis in reality in terms of cost.

“Davis should realise after serving at the side of Perry Christie that lip service and pie-in-the-sky suggestions do not amount to a realistic plan for the challenges facing our country after twin historic crises.”

The FNM said it continues to work towards creating a better Bahamas.

“This includes efforts to graduate more Bahamians with a quality education; resolving decades-old problems at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL); and increased transparency and fiscal responsibility. We are working to create new opportunities for all Bahamians, not just the chosen few.

“The PLP is making pledges it does not intend to keep. The Minnis administration will stay focused on saving lives and getting the country’s economy up and running again in order to reach that better future for The Bahamas.”

On Sunday, the PLP released its economic plan.

PLP leaders said if successful in the next general election they will reduce value added tax to ten percent for one year as part of an economic plan that involves supporting a minimum wage increase, significantly expanding social assistance in the country and reducing the cost of energy by 30 percent.