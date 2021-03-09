Grand Bahama Police Warn Over Marijuana Packaging

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

GRAND Bahama police are warning the public to be aware of “the deceptive and illegal” distribution of marijuana in packaging similar to legitimate snack product brands.

This comes following a drug seizure and the arrest of a couple in the Lucaya area on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Michael Thurston, the officer in charge of the island’s Drug Enforcement Unit, reported that officers executed a search warrant at a residence at Fortune Bay Drive, where a quantity of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and THC and CBD products were discovered.

Some $2,000 in cash was also seized at that residence. A man and a woman are assisting police with their investigation.

Supt Thurston stressed that the incident is of serious concern because of the deceptive method in which the THC and CBD items were packaged and labelled.

“It was 126 packages with nine different brands they used,” he said, explaining that they are similar to legitimate snack brands that can be found in food stores.

“I wish to advise members of the public to be very careful and observant when purchasing snacks for yourself and your kids.

“I would venture as far as to say the brand names and labels on the food items are very common and could be mistaken for legitimate brand products,” the senior police officer warned.

“So, we are sending out an alert to members of the public to be observant and educate your kids and make sure they don’t make a mistake of purchasing (these illegitimate) snacks.

“We want… to prevent them from mistaking these illegitimate items for legitimate items.

“And so, this matter is of very serious concern to us, and we want members of the public to be aware of it and to pay attention to these items.”

Supt Thruston said that THC is the main ingredient found in the cannabis plant – it is the actual ingredient that makes someone high.

Until the law is changed, he said that it is illegal to sell or distribute such items.

“If we come in contact with any individual or persons who are involved in the distribution and supply of these items, they will be dealt with to the full extent of the law,” he warned.

Supt Thurston noted that it is hard to tell the difference between the legitimate products and the drug laced ones.

He said people should look at the package very carefully before purchasing and consuming them.

“You may want to look at the packaging very carefully because on some packages you will see THC and CBD on them which would not be found on the legitimate product, and so that is one indicator you have to look out for,” he said.

He also noted that illegitimate products are priced much higher at $15 or $30 compared to 50 cents and $1 in the stores for legitimate snack products.

“If you have someone on the streets selling you an item that would cost $1 for $15 or $30, something is wrong and that is an indicator that the product is illegal,” he said.

Mr Thurston could not say whether the products are widespread in the community.

“We have seen some in the past that we came across that were maybe similar, but this particular seizure really raised awareness,” he said.

“The persons involved in the sale of these illegal items I would think have a targeted market. But the danger is the possibility of some of them slipping into vendors’ stock, and them not knowing because of how similar they look compared to the legitimate product. That is the concern. There is the possibility that it could happen,” Supt Thurston said.

He stated that the packaging of the products in question is labelled as having 600mg of THC with a marijuana leaf on it. The drugs take effect within an hour of consumption, he said.

“We have to be on the lookout for this. When you buy a product look at the label and make sure that what you are buying is a legitimate product. It is very deceptive and similar in appearances,” he warned.

“This type of deceptive method in which persons are trying to get persons to take marijuana will not be tolerated. This deceptive way of doing it is just terrible, and we will do everything we can to discourage it and bring those to justice we find involved in this activity.

“The supermarket should know their products and examine their products to make sure they are legitimate products. My advice would be to purchase snacks from legitimate food stores, not from the streets,” he said.

People are asked to contact police at 911 or DEU at 242-350-3125 if they should come in contact with any illegitimate items.