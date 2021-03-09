Man And Woman Injured In Separate Shootings

A MAN and a woman are in hospital after they were shot in separate incidents on Sunday.

Police said shortly after 8pm, a group of men were at a residence on Chenille Avenue in Garden Hills when a small black vehicle approached them.

An occupant in the rear seat discharged a firearm in the direction of the group, hitting a man in the abdomen and right leg. The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is not known at this time.

In the second incident, police were told that shortly before 9pm a man and a woman arrived at a residence located on Old Cedar Way, Yellow Elder Gardens, when two men emerged from the eastern side of the house discharging firearms in their direction. The woman was shot in her neck and on the right side of her body. Both suspects escaped.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Investigations into both matters continue.