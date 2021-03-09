Ministry Recognises International Women’S Day

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognised Commonwealth Day and International Women’s Day yesterday.

The ministry highlighted Bahamian women who are excelling in several arenas.

“In recognition of International Women’s Day, The Bahamas can celebrate numerous examples of women in leadership positions.

“These include, but are not limited to, the appointment of Mrs Patricia Minnis as chair (2021) of the Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Association Network (SCLAN), Ms Marion Bethel serving a second term (2021-2024) as an expert on the Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), Ambassador Keva Bain as president of the 73rd Session of the World Health Assembly and Vice-Chair of the Human Rights Council (2021), Ambassador Maria O’Brien as chair of the Caribbean Group (2018) of the-then African, Caribbean and Pacific Group (ACP) in Brussels and leading The Bahamas team during the negotiations towards the successor agreement to the Cotonou Agreement, Mrs Nicole Campbell as secretary to the Cabinet and leader of the Bahamian public service, Ambassador Denise Lewis-Johnson as chair of The Bahamas Maritime Authority and many other women in leading positions both in the public, private and civil society sectors. “There is no question that The Bahamas is playing its part in the global arena and at home towards the advancement of women,” the ministry said.

“As we celebrate both Commonwealth Day and International Women’s Day, let us continue to promote positive changes in both gender equality with the goal of a common future.”