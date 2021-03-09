Pm Promises More Women In Cabinet

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the Free National Movement is recruiting more women to run on the party’s ticket in the next general election, as he lamented the “historic low” of women representation in his Cabinet.

His comments came at the swearing-in ceremony for new Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Pakesia Parker Edgecombe, which also coincided with International Women’s Day. Mrs Parker Edgecombe is the only woman in Dr Minnis’ Cabinet after the shock resignation of former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle last month.

While heralding the achievements women have made in politics over the years, Dr Minnis said the country must acknowledge the “reluctance” many women have about entering the political area. He revealed his party had challenges recruiting more women to vie for public office in the last general election.

Still, he said, if elected for a second term, a Minnis administration would ensure more women in Cabinet.

“Currently, of the 16 members of the Senate, there are seven women serving,” Dr Minnis said.

“I am pleased to lead the political party which was the first party in the country to successfully offer a woman for election to the House of Assembly in the person of Dame Janet Bostwick.

“Women have served in a number of Cabinet posts and Mrs Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt served as Deputy Prime Minister.

“Government ministries and departments have been led by women for decades, with a succession of women serving as secretary to the Cabinet.

“Unfortunately, today, the representation of women in the Cabinet is at an historic low given the previous number of women serving at that level.

“This is not good for our democracy or our society. In keeping with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, I challenge myself, my party, other parties, the nation, and the women of the nation, in our collective determination to ensure that more women serve in Parliament and in the Cabinet.

“Only by constantly challenging ourselves and each other, can we make progress and lasting change. Because of our recruitment efforts, I am pleased that my party will be running more women in the upcoming general election, including a number of women who have served as leaders in other areas.

“While there have been historic breakthroughs in the number of women who have served in the Cabinet, we must work harder to ensure more women serving in the Cabinet on a sustainable basis,” he said.

Dr Minnis said the country must “honestly acknowledge the reluctance of women offering themselves for elected office” including the reasons for this hesitation.

“If you will permit, as a party leader at the last election, I must admit my frustration that a number of women who my party asked to run, declined to do so for various reasons which I respect,” he said.

“In the upcoming general election, I am pleased that more women are being successfully recruited to run.

“If my party is granted the privilege of another term in office, the nation may be assured that there will be more women in the Cabinet of The Bahamas,” he said.

Dr Minnis has previously said he looks forward to the day the country elects its first woman prime minister.

In recent weeks, his government has received criticism for the small number of women at the parliamentary level and Cabinet rank.

The FNM has four women MPs only one of whom, Mrs Parker Edgecombe, has a seat at the Cabinet table.