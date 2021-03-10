Dna Has ‘Revolutionary’ Plans For Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Democratic National Alliance laid out its plans to revitalise Grand Bahama during a recent visit to the island, promising to further develop the industrial sector and transform it into a cultural hub if elected to office.

DNA leader Arinthia Komolafe and her team of candidates knocked on doors and spoke with residents during the two-day fact-finding visit to see how people are faring post-Hurricane Dorian and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Freeport area, the team went into East and West Grand Bahama. She said the party found many people are frustrated and need more help.

“Well, we found the struggle is real for a lot of people and there are a lot of challenges,” she said. “You can see a lot of struggles the people are going through, and, of course, it is probably worsened by the pandemic.

“A lot of the response we are getting is that aid is either insufficient or lacking.

“And in most cases, it has been lacking and most people speak of frustration and a lot of discouragement because they have not been able to get the help and assistance they need during these very tough times.”

She said the party has already identified some “provisional” candidates in Grand Bahama who they are looking to finalise and officially introduce in the next couple of weeks. She revealed that Mario Mott Jr is the DNA candidate running for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Mrs Komolafe believes the performance of the FNM’s administration is reflective of the views they have received from the Bahamian people.

“If you have people saying they feel discouraged, they feel hopeless; that there is a trust deficit between them (the government) and the people, and their lives are not better today than it was four years ago, then it speaks volumes as to the progress, if any, which we know that there have been very little that the FNM has had in advancing the lives of the Bahamian people.”

She added: “They are not seeing how their lives are being improved as a result of this administration. As a matter of fact, many of them feel that their lives have regressed.

“And in these very challenging times, the government has not been very efficient or productive in being able to bring relief to those who are hurting, and that is something we are obviously discovering here on the island of Grand Bahama.”

She said the creation of more sustainable jobs and industries is needed.

She said that the DNA has “very transformative and revolutionary” plans for Grand Bahama adding there has been little development on the island for years because successive administrations’ dependence on the Port Authority to fulfill its obligations under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

“And that has not been adequate, and a major part of our agenda is to look at that agreement and in the long-term the eventual purchase of the Port Authority, so we can develop that area (the Port area), but at the same time to develop EGB and WGB.”

A DNA administration she indicated would implement a strategic phased approach for the development of the various islands, giving each its own unique identity.

Mrs Komolafe stated that because of the infrastructure that already exists in Grand Bahama, it would continue to be identified and further developed as the industrial capital, and also as a cultural hub for The Bahamas.

“In the western end, we want to establish and expand upon the creative industry in our country. We know a lot of artists who came from this island who paint, draw, sing and act, and we want to develop that talent here.

“So, in West End, we will look at the development of a ‘Bahamawood’, which is on the level like a Hollywood, or Bollywood, where we have state-of-the-art production studios there, and there will be film studios for persons to record music, video, etc.”

She also shared plans for an “Arawak Cay type situation” at the western end of the island.

The eastern end will be developed into a cultural hub, said Mrs Komolafe. “There is also a plan for a structure in the eastern end similar to the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building, in New York, where we can envision a lighthouse where persons can go to the top and see the island of GB, and patronise restaurants and souvenir stores on the inside,” she said.

She said that a museum that documents the history of Grand Bahama would also be developed.

When asked about tourism in Grand Bahama, Mrs Komolafe said: “Tourism will be a spinoff industry for Grand Bahama.

“In times past they tried to make tourism the industry and Grand Bahama is not built like that. When I talk about giving each island its identity when we talk about resort-style tourism, New Providence is really the hub for that, but we can still have resorts tied to tourism here and promote Airbnb and other types of accommodations for people who come to Grand Bahama.”

The DNA leader said the party wants to promote day trips for cruise visitors from New Providence to Grand Bahama.

“So tourism will still be a major part of the process with (resort) properties still in the Freeport area, and developing east and west with boutique style hotels there, and Airbnb in those areas, where we want Bahamians to be the owners and leaders of those kinds of opportunity.”