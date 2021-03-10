First Vaccines Arrive In The Bahamas

TWENTY thousand vaccines arrived at Lynden Pindling International Airport shortly before noon on Wednesday, symbolising a new era for the country as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and other government officials were on hand to receive the vaccines, which have been donated by the Indian government.

"Today is the most delightful and joyous day of my life because now we can see truly light at the end of the tunnel where we can overcome this pandemic and get back to normal life of which I know you are all waiting for," Dr Minnis told reporters.

He said people will begin receiving the vaccines next week after a weekend of trials.

