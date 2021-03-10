First Vaccines Arrive In The Bahamas

TWENTY thousand vaccines arrived at Lynden Pindling International Airport shortly before noon on Wednesday, symbolising a new era for the country as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and other government officials were on hand to receive the vaccines, which have been donated by the Indian government.
"Today is the most delightful and joyous day of my life because now we can see truly light at the end of the tunnel where we can overcome this pandemic and get back to normal life of which I know you are all waiting for," Dr Minnis told reporters.
He said people will begin receiving the vaccines next week after a weekend of trials.
Comments
mandela 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Starting is a great thing, But finishing is everything. Waiting at the finish line to celebrate.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Low and behold the PM was at the airport receiving the vaccine another Kodak moment. and the utterance of an actor." It is the most joyful and delightful day of his life".
He really has to do better than that.
The poppy show indeed.
tribanon 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Wow! Doofas Minnis seems to be in no hurry to get those vaccines out of the hot sun and stored in a cold frigid environment. And to think it was probably Dr Sands through his contacts with global health authorities who was instrumental in arranging for our country to receive this first batch of 'freebie' vaccines. Remember: In life you get what you pay for. LOL
Proguing 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
"Today is the most delightful and joyous day of my life" I'm not sure Mrs. Minnis will like that...
John 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
The minister of tourism seems to be totally lost about the effects and potency of the vaccines. While urging Bahamians to take the vaccine, he gave the scenario of a tourist having taken the vaccine, then coming to The Bahamas and ‘giving the nasty virus to a Bahamian who has not taken the vaccine.’ So is he saying persons who get the vaccine can still transmit the disease? I know it was said that persons who get the vaccine can still develop the symptoms, but they would be more mild.
