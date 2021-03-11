First Vaccines Arrive In The Country

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWENTY thousand COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday, symbolising the start of a new era as the country looks to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and return to normalcy.

Frontline workers can expect to get vaccinated starting next week, with trial runs scheduled for this weekend, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told reporters.

He and other government officials were on hand to receive the vaccines, which have been donated by the Indian government.

“Today is the most delightful and joyous day of my life because now we can see truly light at the end of the tunnel where we can overcome this pandemic and get back to normal life of which I know you are all waiting for,” Dr Minnis said.

Organisations representing healthcare workers have complained about being left in the dark over how to register to take the vaccines.

Asked about this yesterday, Dr Minnis said he has other concerns.

“I think I am more concerned about rolling out the vaccines and getting the vaccines delivered in the arms of the Bahamian populace so we could get back to normalcy as quickly as possible,” he said.

“This weekend they would run trials and next week vaccines should be rolled out. We’ve completed the IT programme to ensure the registration of individuals so the entire system can be transparent and following the protocol...There can be no possibility of questions of anyone jumping the line or showing favouritism to this one or the next one.”

The US Centres for Disease Control has released guidelines detailing the freedoms fully vaccinated people can be allowed to enjoy. They include the freedom to associate with other vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Dr Minnis said he is consulting with his advisors about what freedoms fully vaccinated Bahamian residents should enjoy.

“(With) Dr Dahl Regis who is communicating with the entire committee, we have been following the science through this entire pandemic,” he said. “We were advised and we were guided by the science and professionals and we would again continue to follow the guidelines.”

Dr Minnis expressed gratitude toward the Indian government.

“I am very grateful that India has donated to The Bahamas and the Caribbean region. India’s manufacturing is well recognised by the WHO and other institutions in terms of their science and the manufacturing capabilities and the production. We are more than happy that India has assisted us.”

He added: “The Junkanoo chaps called me just yesterday and asked me when can they start and one of my happiest moments, other than this, will be when I can say Junkanoo, friends, colleagues, get ready for Christmas, let’s rock and roll.”

Meanwhile, the vaccines the government has purchased through the WHO’s COVAX facility are expected to reach the country this month.

On Sunday, Dr Minnis said those eligible to receive the first vaccine doses will now be: healthcare workers in the public and private sectors; residents and staff of eldercare homes; and non-ambulatory residents registered in the public health system.

“This first and critical priority group includes those who are our first line of defence against the COVID-19 virus and those among the most vulnerable in our population,” Dr Minnis said earlier this week.

“It is expected that healthcare workers may begin booking their vaccination appointments online within days of the arrival of the vaccine. Details on how the appointment process will work will be published within the next few days.”

In addition to Dr Minnis, Health Minister Renward Wells, Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield, National Immunisation Manager Nurse Ruth Bastian, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillian, Bahamas High Commissioner to India Lowell Mortimer and President of the Bahamas India Association Dr Anupama Jacob oversaw the arrival of the vaccines.