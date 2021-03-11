'Game Changer' For Tourism's Jumpstart

* Four cruise lines eye Nassau 'home port' deals

The Bahamas is close to sealing deals that will be "a game changer to jump start the tourism economy" post-COVID and provide an annual multi-million dollar boost, it was revealed yesterday.

Michael Maura, Nassau Cruise Port's chief executive, confirmed to Tribune Business that agreements for up to four separate cruise lines to use Prince George Wharf as a "home port" - and bring hundreds of thousands of extra passengers to New Providence every year - could be concluded within the next 90 days.

Declining to name the companies involved, he added that negotiations have moved "past the point of conversation" and are now at the stage of finalising operational plans for cruise ships to use Nassau as the start and end-point for cruises around The Bahamas.

Mr Maura said "the financial gain for a broad section of the economy is fantastic", as cruise passengers will have to fly in and out of New Providence to join their ships and also when they return after the voyage.

Besides increased traffic flows through Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), he explained that "home porting" passengers may also spend a several nights in Nassau prior to their cruise ships departing and when their itineraries end. Hotels and multiple elements in the tourism industry, such as ground transportation providers, stand to reap significant financial gains.

The Nassau Cruise Port chief also asserted that using Nassau as a home port was not an attempt by the cruise lines to evade the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 health regulations and restrictions on sailing from the US, while Bahamian measures - such as the need to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days of travel - will also still apply.

And, with cruise vessels likely to resume voyages at around 50-60 percent capacity, Mr Maura said Nassau would likely attract around 4,000-5,000 home port passengers per week to start with the potential to ramp up to hundreds of thousands annually once the industry gets back to full loads.

"It's actually four cruise lines," Mr Maura told this newspaper, after Dionisio D'Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, revealed details of the 'home port' talks in the House of Assembly. "It's exciting from a national perspective. It's wonderful from the perspective of our visitors flying, as they do today for a hotel stay, and passing through LPIA.

"LPIA gets a piece of the action. Those home porting passengers would be using a taxi to get to the hotel and stay a night before the cruise starts, or going direct to the port. There are so many areas of our local economy that get to touch that home port passenger, both on arrival and departure.

"The financial gain for a broad cross-section of the economy is fantastic. For every dollar we [Nassau Cruise Port] would make from a transit passenger that arrives in Nassau on a cruise vessel, stays for eight hours and leaves, we'd make $3 from a home port passenger. A big part of that is the luggage handling; it's like checking into a hotel checking out of the hotel," he continued.

"This is a big game changer for New Providence and The Bahamas. A cruise line looking at Nassau as a home port is going to utilise and leverage what Bahamians enjoy every day, which is our Family Islands. It's fair to anticipate we'll see an increase in cruise passenger traffic in The Bahamas, not just in New Providence but the entire Bahamas will benefit from a home port in Nassau."

Cruise line "home porting" in The Bahamas is not a new concept. It was previously mulled as an answer to Freeport's tourism woes, but never gained the traction it now appears to have received, with the cruise lines staying firmly attached to their Florida home ports of Miami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral.

The timing suggests that the move may have been influenced by COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the cruise industry, which will likely restart with shorter sailings - the three to four-night cruises - in The Bahamas while it gains its sea legs again.

Asked how serious the talks were, Mr Maura replied: "It's four cruise lines that have approached us. We have passed the point of conversation and are finalising the operational plans, including the procurement of equipment to deal with luggage, scanning equipment, security equipment and other equipment required to safely and efficiently support a home port operation."

With a return air fare to The Bahamas also added to the cruise vacation cost, the Nassau Cruise Port chief added: "The home port passenger's value is going to be greater than those who would otherwise drive to Port Everglades. That equates to the potential for greater spend in Nassau. You are dealing with passengers who have already made the decision to invest more in a vacation.

"This is an economic opportunity for us. My understanding is that the Ministry of Tourism has been working closely with some of the larger resorts with a plan to encourage cruise passengers coming in to do a cruise and stay, or stay and cruise, and spend a couple of nights in a hotel to experience Nassau.

"It's trying to add value to a cruise. It's a great way to kind of jump start our economy for anyone involved in the tourism industry."

Mr Maura said the home port agreements may be complete within 90 days, a timeline that could coincide with US president Joe Biden's May estimation for when all US residents will be vaccinated against COVID-19, as doses administered are presently running at 2m per day.

"The light is clearly shining in front of us, and we're close in terms of getting back to normal," he added, although the cruise industry has currently pushed US sailings back to end-May as it awaits the CDC go-ahead. Nassau Cruise Port, too, is presently in the middle of its $250m upgrade, although this was designed to still accommodate passengers.

Mr D'Aguilar, in revealing the home port move yesterday, said: "Cruise companies are approaching us about the possibility of home porting in Nassau. Mr Speaker, three [four] companies have approached us about starting and ending their cruises right out there at Prince George Dock. And they want to start ASAP – as soon as possible.

"Mr Speaker, the economic implications of this development are significant. Cruise passengers would fly into Nassau, naturally complying with our current health protocols, either spend a couple of nights at a local hotel here in Nassau or just proceed directly from the airport to the cruise port to board their cruise.

"Then, they move about The Bahamas to Freeport or their private island or to other islands in The Bahamas, and then return to Nassau where they can decide to extend their stay at one of our many hotels or proceed directly back to the United States via LPIA," he continued.

"Mr Speaker, this is new. An extremely exciting development that the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Health, the Nassau Cruise Port, NAD are all working together diligently to see if we can pull it off.

"Persons who start and end their cruise in a particular destination end up spending five times' more than they typically spend in a destination where they pop in for a couple of hours. So, we are anxious to make this reality."

Mr D'Aguilar said some $50m has been spent on Prince George Wharf's revamp to-date, with 2,000 feet of new pier currently under construction. Once completed, he said the cruise port will have six berths, three of which will be able to accommodate the world's largest vessels.

With the cruise industry hoping to resume sailing by the 2021 third or fourth quarter, the minister added that Nassau berth bookings for the year's second half stood at 810 - an increase of 120 or 20 percent over 2019. And, for the 2022 full year, berth bookings currently stand at 1,284, which Mr D'Aguilar said was an increase of 101 or 9 percent on 2019.

Turning to blast the Opposition, he added: "Let us also not forget that, under the former administration, the port was so run down that the Government actually paid the cruise companies millions upon millions of dollars in incentives annually to come to Nassau.

"Mr. Speaker, can you believe it? They took over $10m of scarce taxpayer money every year, sometimes as much as $15m a year, and gave it to the cruise companies, begging them to come to Nassau by throwing my money and your money - money we all worked hard to pay in taxes - by throwing that money at them in incentives."

Arguing that The Bahamas sometimes "undersell ourselves", he added: "Let us not forget that the cruise passengers will now be paying $8.50 plus VAT to come to our new port whereas, under the former Government, the cruise passengers only paid 70 cents to get off a ship in Nassau."