Bloody Night: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies, Two More Kids Shot And Another Man Killed

A SHOOTING in a home in Bain Town left a ten-year-old boy dead and two other children in hospital last night, police said.

A man who was shot during the incident is also in hospital.

The shooting was one of two incidents that occurred within the span of about two hours last night. Around 11pm, police were called to a second homicide scene in Fox Hill.

Up to press time, details were limited on the incidents. Regarding the first matter, police said shortly after 9pm they were called to the scene of a shooting in Bain Town.

Four people — an adult male and three children whose ages range from seven to ten years old — were injured.

“In this incident here, we had four persons shot,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash said. “One of the males succumbed and there were two other males, juvenile males, who were also shot, along with an adult.”

Asked about the condition of the three victims in hospital, he said: “The victims who are in hospital are being treated for their injuries and we suspect they are serious injuries.”

ACP Cash said the victims were shot in their home. Police could not say if the incident was a domestic one, adding that officers were still investigating to determine the motive.

“We suspect that the kids are related but we don’t know the relationship of the adult male,” he said.

He said the children’s mother and grandmother were in the house at the time of the shooting.

He appealed to anyone with information on this incident to contact police at 502-9991, 911 or 919.

The two killings last night pushed the country’s homicide count to 26 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.