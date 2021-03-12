Bloody Night: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies, Two More Kids Shot And Another Man Killed

A SHOOTING in a home in Bain Town left a ten-year-old boy dead and two other children in hospital last night, police said.
A man who was shot during the incident is also in hospital.
The shooting was one of two incidents that occurred within the span of about two hours last night. Around 11pm, police were called to a second homicide scene in Fox Hill.
Up to press time, details were limited on the incidents. Regarding the first matter, police said shortly after 9pm they were called to the scene of a shooting in Bain Town.
Four people — an adult male and three children whose ages range from seven to ten years old — were injured.
“In this incident here, we had four persons shot,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash said. “One of the males succumbed and there were two other males, juvenile males, who were also shot, along with an adult.”
Asked about the condition of the three victims in hospital, he said: “The victims who are in hospital are being treated for their injuries and we suspect they are serious injuries.”
ACP Cash said the victims were shot in their home. Police could not say if the incident was a domestic one, adding that officers were still investigating to determine the motive.
“We suspect that the kids are related but we don’t know the relationship of the adult male,” he said.
He said the children’s mother and grandmother were in the house at the time of the shooting.
He appealed to anyone with information on this incident to contact police at 502-9991, 911 or 919.
The two killings last night pushed the country’s homicide count to 26 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.
Comments
Sickened 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Perhaps we should have a couple police patrols in these areas? I mean, I saw one police car this morning into work and it's the first one I've seen this week. However, I do pass dozens of COVID police cars each and every day. Perhaps we can have them do patrols for the regular police?
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nassau has got to get its gun problem under control. This is crazy, every day somebody getting shot. Time for some actual police work...
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
The country will continue to waddle in its own selfish, short-sighted and bloody belief that Bahamians cannot provide a better solution to control some of this deadly and scary mess that is now a common way of life in the daily lives of Bahamian Families. But the powers that we have entrusted our safety are quick to celebrate many multi-million dollar contracts with foreign companies while disrespecting and insulting a Bahamian effort to contribute, even when a proven international solution was offered to this government in a comprehensive proposal at a minimal capital cost to the country.
Unlicensed and stolen vehicles play a major role in the free and undetected movement of this carnage. Plate swapping, recycling and fakes are the tools in many of these brazen acts of criminal activity. The lack of proper vehicle registration linked to an Automated License Plate Recognition System (LPRS) that is Pole and Vehicle Mounted. It plays into the game of "find me if you can" that have our frustrated Police Force in a never-ending tailspin running after a "ghost vehicle" (used in the commission of deadly crimes) that doesn't exist - but freely travels our streets and neighbourhoods, as it were.
hrysippus 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
In other news police officers were able mount a large operation that successfully removed a couple of dozen gummy bears with CBD from the streets. Does anyone else think that the state security apparatus is focusing on the wrong things?
John 27 minutes ago
Welcome to America!
John 24 minutes ago
As long as the country has an agent of another country as its minister w national security, a country that has declared war on its own Black citizens, and a commissioner of police who is clueless, the problem with murders and homicides and police killings will continue. Stay woke!
