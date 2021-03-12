Cw Sawyer Moving To Ub Campus

STUDENTS of C W Sawyer Primary School will be temporarily relocated to the University of the Bahamas’ campus to resume face-to-face classes on Monday.

The school is currently being renovated and as a result, students were receiving remote instructions.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Education and UB announced the partnership, saying it will afford C W Sawyer students the experience of learning in a university environment.

The statement said as of Monday, C W Sawyer students, teachers and administrators will be accommodated in the C, D, E, F, G, and S blocks at UB’s Oakes Field campus until June.

School personnel will have access to UB’s Wi-Fi, and supervised access to open spaces and other facilities to support their educational and operational objectives.

“Since Tuesday, February 23, public schools in New Providence, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera have resumed face-to-face instruction under the hybrid model which includes on-site and virtual learning,” the statement said. “However, the C W Sawyer Primary School campus is currently being renovated while remote instruction continues. Given that the university remains in emergency remote teaching mode for the remainder of the Spring 2021 semester, senior administrators of the Department of Education, Ministry of Education and UB have been collaborating to provide access to on-site instruction for the students of C W Sawyer.”

School activities at UB’s campus will extend from Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm “in a safe and secure environment conducive for learning,” the statement said.

All COVID-19 health protocols, including the wearing of masks, accessible hand sanitizer dispensers, and physical distancing will be strictly enforced. The northern gate on Poinciana Drive leading to the Portia M Smith Building will be used for inbound and outbound traffic and parking will be restricted to that area.

“This partnership not only supports the learning of primary school and future university students in a higher learning environment, it also presents a novel opportunity for mutual cooperation to create new knowledge on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on educational delivery and pedagogies,” the statement added.

Last month, the Ministry of Education resumed in person instruction at public schools in New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma. In person learning had previously resumed on other islands.

At the time, Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson said there were still issues, saying some 11 schools would not open in New Providence for face-to-face learning because of “incomplete school repairs”, or renovations that have not been addressed as yet.

She said these factors have “impeded” teachers and students from getting back into the classrooms on their various campuses.

Later that month, Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd pointed to COVID-19 and funding issues to explain why repairs are still continuing at some schools.

Mrs Wilson did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.