Four Charged In Connection With Fire Trail Road Drug Seizure

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court Friday in connection with the recent seizure of more than $300,000 worth of marijuana found at a residence on Fire Trail Road.

Emmanuel Brown, 32; Andy Glinton, 37; Peter Lewis, 47, and Collin Russell, 42, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and importation of dangerous drugs.

Officers allege that on March 10, the men were found in possession of some 336 pounds of marijuana valued at $336,000. The group is also accused of conspiring to import the drugs into the country sometime between March 6 and March 10.

All pleaded not guilty to the drug related charges.

Brown, Glinton and Lewis were granted $7,000 bail with one surety and were ordered to report to the Carmichael Road police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

However, Russell, who is a Jamaican national, was remanded to prison until Monday for a bail inquiry.