Govt: No Concern Over Vaccines

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health said yesterday that the batch of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived in the country on Wednesday is different from those that sparked unsubstantiated concerns in some European countries about blood clots.

Several European nations have announced they will temporarily suspend use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that some vaccinated people developed blood clots.

The concern surrounds a particular batch of vaccines that 17 European countries received. The batch number is ABV5300.

The suspension of the supply is a precautionary measure as no direct link between symptoms and the vaccine has been established.

Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Norway, Denmark and Italy are among the countries that have suspended use of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday: “Health officials advise that the vaccines received by The Bahamas on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, are different from the batch reportedly used in the affected countries.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine received by The Bahamas has met all of the requirements and standards as outlined in the World Health Organisation’s pre-qualification system, which has provided emergency use listing. The vaccine has also received Caribbean Regulatory System certification.

“The Ministry of Health assures the public that COVID-19 vaccines received by The Bahamas will continue to meet the stringent regulatory approval standards stated above.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis briefly discussed in the House of Assembly yesterday the freedoms fully vaccinated people may be able to enjoy.

“The recommendations,” he said, “is that once all individuals are vaccinated, for example if all of us here in the entire Parliament have been vaccinated, then we can behave normally, no mask, no social (distancing), nothing, we’re normal provided all of us are (vaccinated), that’s the recommendation. In terms of restaurants, once there is evidence that all have been vaccinated, then they need no mask, they can socialise, there’s no social distancing, they can laugh, they can dance, they can do whatever.”

Dr Minnis has said frontline workers will start getting vaccinated next week, with trial runs scheduled for this weekend.