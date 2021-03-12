Pm Officially Opens Inagua Passport Office

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

INAGUA residents were joyous on Friday as Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis officially opened the island’s Passport Office as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to improve passport services throughout the country.

Dr Minnis said the launch, which came one month after a Passport Office was opened in Exuma, was “consistent” with the government’s commitment to make essential services offered in New Providence and Grand Bahama more accessible to Bahamians throughout various family islands.

“Inagua is some 600 miles away from Nassau. It is burdensome for an Inaguan to have to spend so much money on airline tickets, accommodations, transportation, and food in Nassau to apply for a passport,” he said.

“This expenditure may run an individual into over a thousand dollars, depending on the circumstances. Given the present airline schedules, the cost includes being away from family and work for at least a week. The cost and inconvenience increased even more if an entire family had to travel to New Providence”.

Dr Minnis said when the online portal went live on a trial basis for Inagua at the beginning of the month, 15 applicants were enrolled for passports. He said that 14 of those books have since been completed.

Noting that Inagua remains the country’s southern gateway, the prime minister added: “We will continue to strengthen and to fortify our security establishments in this southern flank. We will continue to invest in infrastructure to ensure that this community is strong and vibrant and continues to grow and make a contribution to our Commonwealth”.

During the opening ceremony, Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield also boasted about the economic benefits the new Passport Office would give people on the settlement.

“Today this Minnis led administration makes it much easier and a whole lot more convenient for you in Mathew Town and the surrounding islands to get one of the most important documents that a free society can provide for its citizens: the passport,” he said.

“And in the process, we keep monies in the hands of your families who will no longer have to sustain the costs associated with the travel to Nassau as you have had to do in the past just to get your passport”.

On Friday, Dr Minnis also thanked the islanders for the discipline they have shown during the pandemic.

He also encouraged them to continue to follow the health care measures and urged them to “pay attention” to updates concerning the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We are nearing the end of the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been a very rough year for our Bahamas. But hope and light are here,” he said.

“Our first batch of vaccines arrived on Wednesday, and more vaccines are on the way. Please pay attention to updates that will confirm when it will be your turn to receive the vaccine and when you will be able to make your appointment for the vaccine. The vaccine is not mandatory. But I urge everyone to take the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to do so”.

Noting that vaccines save millions of lives every year, Dr Minnis said that it was crucial for people living in the country to “come forward” and take it since it could very well save their life or the lives of their family, friends and loved ones.

“Let me say again, that the COVID-19 vaccines we will use in The Bahamas are safe. They were scientifically tested...The more of us who take the vaccine, the more we can reopen our economy, including to tourists and visitors and we will be able to get back to normal as quickly as possible.

“With low COVID numbers and a high number of us taking the vaccine, we can begin to welcome the world back to our shores in high numbers. If we refuse the vaccine and there is a resurgence of the virus, fewer visitors will come to visit our Bahamas. By taking the vaccine we can all play our part in getting our economy and our country reopened as quickly as possible”.