Pm: Vaccine Will Be Distributed As Single Doses And Two Jabs Per Person

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has said all 20,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is set to roll out next week, will be distributed as single doses and two jabs per person.

He said officials will not distribute the vaccinations “half-half” because they expect to receive additional doses by the time the first set of vaccinated individuals are ready for their second shot.

Dr Minnis made the comments while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Inagua Passport Office opening ceremony.

“Remember we have an additional 33,700 on its way and that should be here in a matter of weeks, if not sooner,” he stated. “And then we’re in discussion (for an) additional few hundred thousand so we’re on our way”.

The Prime Minister said he could not speak on what portion of the 20,000 doses would be sent to the Family Islands or the amount that would be distributed to persons living in the capital. Still, he said the committee is working to address the matter.

“I think the committee, they are drawing up their plans (and) their protocols and they will deal with that,” he said. “So it’s no political involvement, it will be fair play and our objective (and) our goal is to ensure that each and every Bahamian is vaccinated...I and my cabinet I'm sure will take the vaccine as soon as possible. But as I said, the vaccination committee, they set the protocols and all the plans so we would just fall in line essentially”.

Asked whether it was frustrating to deal with the difficulty of getting vaccines into the country, he added: “It placed a difficult challenge on us. The longer the delay in obtaining the vaccine we must continue to strengthen measures in terms of protocol and continue to balance safety (and) life versus economy. And I think we have balanced it so well and have been doing that for such a long time I think we have basically struck the chord and know how to do that.

“And we are more than happy that the vaccines have arrived and we’ll be even happier as more comes into our country and young individuals step forward, receive the vaccine and preach the word and inform the public as to how important it is to receive the vaccine so that we can get back to normal life as quickly as possible”.

The recent spike of positive cases on Abaco has left some residents concerned that the island’s restrictions could be extended. However, Dr Minnis said officials will continue to “monitor the situation and be directed by the science” before determining whether the safety measures would be lifted or prolonged.

“As you know we brought the curfew down to 8 o’clock. The feeling is if that had not been done then we would have been in an even worse situation than we are in today. But the science, the doctors and the scientists are continuously monitoring the situation and they would inform us as to the way forward, relaxation of restrictions, etc”.

On Friday Dr Minnis was also asked if he still intended to legislate a term limit for the office of the Prime Minister, he stated: “That hasn’t changed. I have one more term. Election is due by May of next year. Whenever election is called, then I have no doubt we’ll win. I'd roll in to my last and final term. I would legislate it as quickly as possible. However, I most certainly would adhere to what has been said”.