Man Shot Dead By Police Officer After Baseball Bat Attack

A police officer shot and killed a man who attacked him with a baseball bat on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm, there was an altercation in the parking lot of a plaza on East Street South, opposite Cox Way. An officer, who was a patron at the location, witnessed the altercation and made an attempt to speak to the individual who was involved. The man then left and later returned with a baseball bat and struck the officer on his head and face several times.

The officer, who was armed with his service pistol, fired several shots at his assailant, fatally wounding him. Emergency Medical Services were called in and they pronounced the man dead.

The officer was transported to the hospital – his condition is not known at this time. Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and was appraised of the initial facts. The investigation into this matter is ongoing and, upon completion, the findings will be forwarded to the Coroner’s Office for a Corners Inquest.