Nurse Ruth Bastian First In The Bahamas To Receive Vaccine, Pm Also Vaccinated

RUTH Bastian, a public health nurse since 1975, was the first person in the country to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday morning.
Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, chairperson of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee (NCVCC), was the second person to receive the vaccine and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also received it on Sunday.
Nurse Bastian told reporters moments after receiving the first dose of the injection that she was “feeling fine,” and urged the public to rely on only reputable information when making a decision about getting the vaccine.
After getting the first shot at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road, she was observed 15 minutes by a nurse and doctor.
“I would say that the vaccine is safe,” Nurse Bastian said. “I would also say that persons may be concerned about the origin of the vaccine. The company where we received this vaccine from produces over 80 percent of the vaccines worldwide, so I am not worried about the manufacturing.
“I encourage people to read and get your information from reputable sources to make sure that you are getting reliable information.”
Comments
TalRussell 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
Forty-six years as a public health nurse, has to have conferred the comrade sister with the status as a sovereign of the realm's PopoulacesPurse? Yep?
JokeyJack 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
LOL. Can't find the words...sorry.
ohdrap4 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
I am disturbed by this peer pressure method to persuade others to take a vaccine. Reminds me of the time some Rev Moon recruiters tried to chat me up as a teenager.
So I was vaccinated against this method long ago.
But this decision to give a single shot, hoping a next shipment comes in does not add up. It might be delayed causing people to have to take a 3rd dose, or the next batch might be defective.
Anyway, I am way down the line to receive one anyways.
Bobsyeruncle 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Congratulations, Nurse Ruth.
TalRussell 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Quite possible if after having worked 46 years for the government, and if you've rolled over your vacation time, the government according to the screwed up matrix of unused years vacation time some over at the constabulary and defense seems have snagged, I'm calculating you'd easily be a candidate for entitlement of 9.5 years of PopoulacesPurse's, paid vacation time. Yep?**
