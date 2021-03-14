Nurse Ruth Bastian First In The Bahamas To Receive Vaccine, Pm Also Vaccinated

RUTH Bastian, a public health nurse since 1975, was the first person in the country to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday morning.

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, chairperson of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee (NCVCC), was the second person to receive the vaccine and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also received it on Sunday.

Nurse Bastian told reporters moments after receiving the first dose of the injection that she was “feeling fine,” and urged the public to rely on only reputable information when making a decision about getting the vaccine.

After getting the first shot at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road, she was observed 15 minutes by a nurse and doctor.

“I would say that the vaccine is safe,” Nurse Bastian said. “I would also say that persons may be concerned about the origin of the vaccine. The company where we received this vaccine from produces over 80 percent of the vaccines worldwide, so I am not worried about the manufacturing.

“I encourage people to read and get your information from reputable sources to make sure that you are getting reliable information.”