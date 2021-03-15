Elections And Christian Voters

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As Christians we have a sacred duty to know the character and competence of our political candidates, to understand their personal and political philosophies, and to evaluate their policies and promises so that we can determine by the grace of God who are the best persons to rule this great country.

We must ask particular and relevant questions that would prevent candidates from giving generalities and shooting off hot air. We need to know exactly where they stand on Biblical and moral issues and how they will solve critical, national problems. Why? We are accountable to the Lord for promoting the teachings of Christ and endorsing political candidates who will uphold the values of Christianity.

It is not sufficient that we register to vote and simply receive the various parties’ ready-made manifestos or collect their propaganda packages. We must seek the Lord’s face as to who are best suited to govern The Bahamas. It is not our will, but His will be done.

A general election, therefore, is an opportunity for us to be led by God to elect candidates who have the courage to bring about positive change and create an environment for economic growth that will touch every home. For example, if the nation’s sovereign fund is a potential resource of great wealth, then Parliament should prudently and transparently use it to make life better for all Bahamians and residents.

It is important that we remind and sensitize our future members of Parliament that transparency counts, that accountability counts, that moral clarity counts, that above all, God will judge us all on how we use power to advance His kingdom on earth. If we put God first by being led by His Spirit in the ballot booth then the best will come – spiritual and material blessings will come abundantly in ways that we did not imagine.

Jesus said: “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” If Jesus is truly our Master, then we will allow His words to determine our political choice.

“Righteousness exalteth a nation: But sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34).

“‘When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: But when the wicked Beareth rule the people mourn” (Proverbs 29:2).

“Confidence in an unfaithful man in time of trouble is like a broken tooth and a foot out of joint.” (Proverbs 25:19).

“Those who will not be governed by God will be ruled by tyrants,” William Penn.

REV PERRY R CUNNINGHAM

Nassau,

March 13, 2021.