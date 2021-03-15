Harbour Island Resorts Oppose Cruising Plans

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Harbour Island resort operators yesterday warned the government it will hurt “the goose that laid the golden egg” if they try to make the island a cruise tourism destination.

Tom Sherman, owner and partner in the Coral Sands resort, told Tribune Business that making Harbour Island a weekly port of call for Crystal Cruise on its 16 seven-night voyages between July and October threatened to undermine the very essence of the island’s tourism model.

Besides an infrastructure that was unable to cope with the up to 900 passengers aboard the Crystal Serenity, Mr Sherman said the absence of mass market cruise tourism was one of the very reasons that had enabled Harbour Island to build up its high-end client base of boating visitors, hotel guests vacation renters and property owners in the first place.

Warning that this was now being endangered, he told this newspaper: “There’s no infrastructure to support the amount of people coming ashore. There’s not even a dock that’s acceptable. There’s no public bathrooms. There’s multiple reasons it’s the wrong thing for the island.

“The island is an attraction because we’ve not had cruise ships. Somebody’s trying to change the landscape. It might be good for Nassau, but not for Harbour Island. I think it was a short-sighted decision whoever made it.

“You cannot make an Out Island a major island. You cannot make a little Out Island, what they call the jewel of The Bahamas, a cruise ship destination,” Mr Sherman continued. “I don’t understand what the minister of tourism [Dionisio D’Aguilar] and the Prime Minister are thinking.

“I understand there’s the economic needs of the country, but if they shoot the goose that laid the golden egg they’ll be hurting themselves..... It’s not particularly good news for us who have investments in Harbour Island, no.”

Mr Sherman’s concerns were echoed by Benjamin Simmons, proprietor of The Other Side and Ocean View properties, who said that while he understood the urgency to revive the tourism product in COVID-19’s wake the cruise ship model was not aligned with Harbour Island’s high-end positioning.

“I understand that the economic climate is such that the government has to embrace any and all options to regenerate commercial activity,” he told Tribune Business. “I would say I would be slightly disheartened they would not recognise the value of a clientele that is not appreciative of the cruise ship product.

“Harbour Island is not traditionally a cruise ship destination. It may threaten the value Harbour Island has built up for that clientele over a period of time.”

Mr Sherman said Harbour Island hoteliers were due to discuss their Crystal Cruises concern with Mr D’Aguilar and Ministry of Tourism officials during a conference call today. The minister did not respond to Tribune Business messages seeking comment before press time last night.

However, one Harbour Island resort operator, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “It’s a disaster for the Family Island product. We’re not a cruise destination. The only plus is that it’s happening at a time when the island is slow and there is an opportunity for local persons to make an extra buck.

“It’s a very divisive issue, but I don’t think big cruise lines are aligned with the Family Island product. It’s going to be a turn-off for our guests, our traditional clients. I think it’s a desperate idea that is incredibly bad for tourism on the island. Our clients will say it’s the end.

“They’ve missed the whole concept of Harbour Island. They’ve missed the boat. They don’t get it. They’re graffitiing the tourism product in Harbour Island. It’s akin to spraying spray paint on the Mona Lisa. Harbour Island is built on generational tourism, where season after season children come back, grandchildren come back. The cruise ship industry is the opposite of that. I’m gobsmacked.”

Another Briland resident, speaking on condition of anonymity also, said when informed of the Crystal Cruises plan: “I don’t want to hear that. First of all, the reason Harbour Island is desired by high-end tourists is because there’s no cruise ships. It will be a nightmare. People have these multi-million dollar homes here because there are no cruise ships.”

Mr D’Aguilar last week said he anticipated a minority might push back against the Crystal Cruises plan. He described the company’s plans as “a tipping point” for tourism and the wider economy as it will become the first cruise line to ever home port in The Bahamas through its multi-island schedule for summer 2021.

The minister of tourism and aviation told a conference call that Crystal Cruises’ decision to base one of its vessels in this nation for seven-day voyages exclusively in the Bahamas represented “a significant milestone” in efforts to revive tourism in both the near and long-term.

The upscale, luxury cruise line, which offers butler service for 30 percent of its passengers, will use Nassau and Bimini as home ports for week-long cruises set to begin on July 3. The Crystal Serenity will call on Harbour Island, Great Exuma, Long Island and San Salvador via an itinerary designed to boost to island economies, traditionally not on a cruise industry schedule, that are still reeling from COVID.

“This a milestone achievement,” Mr D’Aguilar said, speaking just one day after revealing that four cruise lines are presently in negotiations to use Nassau as their home port. “After a year of despair, uncertainty and doubt.... this will prove to be the tipping point for our citizens, tourism industry and nation.”

Jack Anderson, Crystal Cruises’ president and chief executive, said the Crystal Serenity will “offer a 100 percent Bahamian itinerary through to at least October” with the possibility that its exclusive stay in this nation could be extended further. “I think it’s very likely. No final decision has been made,” he added, when questioned by Tribune Business.

“We’re certain of one thing: These Bahamas cruises are going to sell out very quickly, and that will most likely encourage us to to extend.” Crystal Cruises is capping passenger numbers on the Serenity to 900 guests to ensure compliance with COVID-19 health and safety measures, especially social distancing.

Mr Anderson indicated that Crystal Cruises has selected The Bahamas for its sailing resumption because of the multiple destinations and island experiences it offers, together with the ease of complying with COVID-19 health protocols.