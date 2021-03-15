Harbour Island Resorts Oppose Cruising Plans

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
Tribune Business Editor
Harbour Island resort operators yesterday warned the government it will hurt “the goose that laid the golden egg” if they try to make the island a cruise tourism destination.
Tom Sherman, owner and partner in the Coral Sands resort, told Tribune Business that making Harbour Island a weekly port of call for Crystal Cruise on its 16 seven-night voyages between July and October threatened to undermine the very essence of the island’s tourism model.
Besides an infrastructure that was unable to cope with the up to 900 passengers aboard the Crystal Serenity, Mr Sherman said the absence of mass market cruise tourism was one of the very reasons that had enabled Harbour Island to build up its high-end client base of boating visitors, hotel guests vacation renters and property owners in the first place.
Warning that this was now being endangered, he told this newspaper: “There’s no infrastructure to support the amount of people coming ashore. There’s not even a dock that’s acceptable. There’s no public bathrooms. There’s multiple reasons it’s the wrong thing for the island.
“The island is an attraction because we’ve not had cruise ships. Somebody’s trying to change the landscape. It might be good for Nassau, but not for Harbour Island. I think it was a short-sighted decision whoever made it.
“You cannot make an Out Island a major island. You cannot make a little Out Island, what they call the jewel of The Bahamas, a cruise ship destination,” Mr Sherman continued. “I don’t understand what the minister of tourism [Dionisio D’Aguilar] and the Prime Minister are thinking.
“I understand there’s the economic needs of the country, but if they shoot the goose that laid the golden egg they’ll be hurting themselves..... It’s not particularly good news for us who have investments in Harbour Island, no.”
Mr Sherman’s concerns were echoed by Benjamin Simmons, proprietor of The Other Side and Ocean View properties, who said that while he understood the urgency to revive the tourism product in COVID-19’s wake the cruise ship model was not aligned with Harbour Island’s high-end positioning.
“I understand that the economic climate is such that the government has to embrace any and all options to regenerate commercial activity,” he told Tribune Business. “I would say I would be slightly disheartened they would not recognise the value of a clientele that is not appreciative of the cruise ship product.
“Harbour Island is not traditionally a cruise ship destination. It may threaten the value Harbour Island has built up for that clientele over a period of time.”
Mr Sherman said Harbour Island hoteliers were due to discuss their Crystal Cruises concern with Mr D’Aguilar and Ministry of Tourism officials during a conference call today. The minister did not respond to Tribune Business messages seeking comment before press time last night.
However, one Harbour Island resort operator, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “It’s a disaster for the Family Island product. We’re not a cruise destination. The only plus is that it’s happening at a time when the island is slow and there is an opportunity for local persons to make an extra buck.
“It’s a very divisive issue, but I don’t think big cruise lines are aligned with the Family Island product. It’s going to be a turn-off for our guests, our traditional clients. I think it’s a desperate idea that is incredibly bad for tourism on the island. Our clients will say it’s the end.
“They’ve missed the whole concept of Harbour Island. They’ve missed the boat. They don’t get it. They’re graffitiing the tourism product in Harbour Island. It’s akin to spraying spray paint on the Mona Lisa. Harbour Island is built on generational tourism, where season after season children come back, grandchildren come back. The cruise ship industry is the opposite of that. I’m gobsmacked.”
Another Briland resident, speaking on condition of anonymity also, said when informed of the Crystal Cruises plan: “I don’t want to hear that. First of all, the reason Harbour Island is desired by high-end tourists is because there’s no cruise ships. It will be a nightmare. People have these multi-million dollar homes here because there are no cruise ships.”
Mr D’Aguilar last week said he anticipated a minority might push back against the Crystal Cruises plan. He described the company’s plans as “a tipping point” for tourism and the wider economy as it will become the first cruise line to ever home port in The Bahamas through its multi-island schedule for summer 2021.
The minister of tourism and aviation told a conference call that Crystal Cruises’ decision to base one of its vessels in this nation for seven-day voyages exclusively in the Bahamas represented “a significant milestone” in efforts to revive tourism in both the near and long-term.
The upscale, luxury cruise line, which offers butler service for 30 percent of its passengers, will use Nassau and Bimini as home ports for week-long cruises set to begin on July 3. The Crystal Serenity will call on Harbour Island, Great Exuma, Long Island and San Salvador via an itinerary designed to boost to island economies, traditionally not on a cruise industry schedule, that are still reeling from COVID.
“This a milestone achievement,” Mr D’Aguilar said, speaking just one day after revealing that four cruise lines are presently in negotiations to use Nassau as their home port. “After a year of despair, uncertainty and doubt.... this will prove to be the tipping point for our citizens, tourism industry and nation.”
Jack Anderson, Crystal Cruises’ president and chief executive, said the Crystal Serenity will “offer a 100 percent Bahamian itinerary through to at least October” with the possibility that its exclusive stay in this nation could be extended further. “I think it’s very likely. No final decision has been made,” he added, when questioned by Tribune Business.
“We’re certain of one thing: These Bahamas cruises are going to sell out very quickly, and that will most likely encourage us to to extend.” Crystal Cruises is capping passenger numbers on the Serenity to 900 guests to ensure compliance with COVID-19 health and safety measures, especially social distancing.
Mr Anderson indicated that Crystal Cruises has selected The Bahamas for its sailing resumption because of the multiple destinations and island experiences it offers, together with the ease of complying with COVID-19 health protocols.
Comments
Sickened 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
They don't have infrastructure for 900 day guests? During regatta i'm pretty sure more than that show up for the entire long weekend? Something doesn't add up.
whogothere 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Hmmm regatta doesn’t happen 16 times a year...this boat going to harbour island every week for 4 months...can you add it up now? And if you’ve ever attended a Briland regatta you’d know while fun it’s not exactly pretty - unless the market for crowded, garbage covered islands with people pissing and throwing up in behind every corner is in demand...
Sickened 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
There's nothing to add up. One day a week 900 people will show up to Briland - that's it! Hundreds used to show up every day off of the Bohingi. 900 is not that great a number. I not a fan of cruise ship passengers but to say the island can't accommodate 900 people in one day is not true. The argument made in below posts are far better arguments against the cruise.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Regatta is once maybe twice a year? I agree with the locals you will change the atmosphere completely with an influx of low spending tourists. Sure someone will make money but what makes the place, peace tranquility and remoteness will be gone. I swear we have no idea what we have which is why we consistently chip away at and desyroy it
JokeyJack 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
If the residents and businesses of that island show up and serve the cruise passengers on ship day, then they will return again.
whogothere 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Well I think hoteliers and people saying they already serve a different sort of visitor - cruise ship passengers will discourage those visitors who stay for longer and spend more in the community from coming.
https://www.insider.com/cruise-ships-...">https://www.insider.com/cruise-ships-...
tribanon 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Neither Dumbo Minnis nor his simpleton side-kick D'Aguilar can think past their nose. And between them you can't find an ounce of common sense. But they both seem to have considerable personal skin in the game of 'selling-out' our country to certain of the very greedy 'all-for-themselves' players in the cruise ship industry, in particular Carnival and Royal Caribbean.
ScubaSteve 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Is this some type of sick joke? Is today April Fool's Day? The whole point of visiting the Out Islands is the fact that the cruise ships DON'T visit them. What percentage of the entire population of HI believes this is a good idea and would approve it? Yes, I'm sure there might be a few that are excited about it and would approve. But, if I had to wager... I'm guessing easily 75% or more would NOT approve this new strategy.
JokeyJack 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Let's see if 75% stay home that day. They wont though. They will come out like a herd of sheep and beg for bread.
ThisIsOurs 43 minutes ago
and they will ultimately cry for the city that was.
A few weeks ago I overheard a conversation about a plan to erect a small food stand along a popular beach strip. I was horrified. The individual was speculating that they could have a little music and serve all the people who frequent the spot. He failed to realize in his grand plans that people frequent the spot for peace and tranquility. In all my years of going there I've never seen music played consistently. Maybe a rare 20min incident every 6 months. This story reminds me of that. Could his venture be successful? sure But guess what, the people he observed coming who just sit peacefully will stop coming. He will get a rowdier crowd, the ones who like his music, then he'll get the marijuana and drinking, next will come the fights and the people in the neighbour will rue the day he implemented his bright idea.
Clamshell 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
This is one of the stupidest ideas I’ve ever seen, and in the Bahamas that’s a pretty low bar.
Cruise ships would destroy Harbour Island — the generational upscale homeowners/visitors who’ve kept that town alive would run for their lives; what you’d have left would be mobs of cheapskate day-tourists who’d overrun the place and spend nothing — cruisers are notorious for that. You wanna try to make a living selling trinkets to those low-end hordes? Jeezus. And once Covid is past, that 900 number would be 2-3 times as many.
My God, what could they be thinking?
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
When we lost our hotel in Freeport all we had left was cruise ships. Daily sales were practically zero with just cruise passengers. The only benefit of cruise lines seems to be departure tax. So these Harbor Island folk have a point. The cruise lines offer no benefit to locals, so their cons far outweigh their pros. Government needs to listen to these people and respect their concerns.
JokeyJack 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Good point, but i doubt if govt cares if sales and this VAT collection goes down or room tax goes down or NIB contributions go down - they will just raise VAT to 25% and then 50%. They already thinking about placing an income tax on all law abiding, NIB paying people.
Clamshell 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Another thing: Whatever dockage fees the cruise ships might pay would be sucked up by D’Aguilar and his political pals and the massive money sponge over in Nassau — none of it will be shared with Harbour Island and Eleuthera. Mark my words.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
The medical tourism product proposed by Dr Sands for Freeport is a much better idea. but these guys just want to throw something together quick. They dont seem to have a strategic bone in their bodies
moncurcool 53 minutes ago
Boy you could never do anything to satisfy Bahamian people. Do something they complain. Do nothing they complain. Jesus can't even please our people.
ThisIsOurs 38 minutes ago
Not true.
What Bahamians want is a blue book. The book that says this is who we are and everything we do has to line up with what this blue book says we are. The brand of the family islands is peace tranquility, proximity to nature, beauty and remoteness. THAT is what people want when they say "I going to the island". This is not that. I coukd think of plenty other solutions that would bring in higher quality guests who pay more money.. but like Dame Joan I een want give them no more ideas to steal and botch.
DonAnthony 24 minutes ago
I agree with you, our Bahamian people love to complain. This is an upscale cruise with the base cost $2000 per person for the seven day cruise. Will all 900 persons want to go onshore in Harbour island? Probably not. This is only for an inital run of 16 trips. Try it out, see how it goes, then complain or cancel the port stop.
Clamshell 8 minutes ago
Uh ... ‘scuse me, but $2,000 for 7 days of lodging, food, drinks and entertainment is not “upscale.”
birdiestrachan 41 minutes ago
Mr" D; Aguilla said that one hotel manager from Harbour Island called him and said the Government is doing all things right just continue what you are doing.
Are the person mentioned above one of those who called the Minister of tourism?
By now everybody knows what masterful liars these FNM fellows are,
