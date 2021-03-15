Health Unions: We’Ve Not Been Consulted

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AS the first COVID-19 vaccinations were given out during a “pilot” phase yesterday, key players in the public healthcare system say the government has failed to consult them in the rollout process.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, heads of both the Consultant Physicians Staff Association and the Bahamas Nurses Union said their groups were not consulted despite the significant roles the members will play in the inoculation of Bahamians against COVID-19.

Asked about concerns that the government had not brought the CPSA or BNU to the table to discuss the process, Health Minister Renward Wells said yesterday “the most important persons” were consulted.

However, CPSA President Sabriquet Pinder-Butler told this newspaper the government’s actions in this regard set a “poor example” of how affairs should be conducted.

The National Vaccine Consultative Committee held a vaccine pilot activity yesterday at Loyola Hall where more than 100 people received the first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot. A public health nurse was the first person to get the vaccine.

“The CPSA has not been consulted or formally engaged related to the rollout or anything else related to COVID-19,” said Dr Pinder-Butler.

“Considering that healthcare workers are said to be first in line it would seem important that the CPSA who represents the senior physician health care workers would have been involved along with other physician and nursing colleagues.

“It is disrespectful and for government officials of health and the nation to play a blind eye as to what should be proper protocol, sets a poor example as leaders especially after it has been brought to their attention on numerous occasions.

“We just pray that all persons in the country will remain safe, including those that will be administered the vaccine, and that we continue to safeguard our nation during this pandemic.

“We urge our citizens to continue to practice the safety measures, including wearing our masks, social distancing, washing our hands and taking care of our overall mental and physical health.”

Amancha Williams, BNU president, similarly said the union had “no clue” as to how the rollout will work, adding she was not surprised that the union had not been consulted.

She said: “No, they have not consulted with the union, so we have no clue how the roll out would work.

“We have no idea outside of what you all (reporters) know as in what you put out in the newspaper and what is said in the media. We don’t have any information.

“They refuse to give us that information for some reason. I don’t know why. We are a part of the health team with almost 2,000 members plus.

“Even the doctors union and the consultant doctors union (doesn’t know) so it’s just the operation of our government and they failed to include all parties of the healthcare system. So, that’s how they are running our country. No conversation.”

While this is the case, Ms Williams said she will not discourage nurses from doing their jobs or receiving the vaccine if they desire.

When asked about these frustrations from healthcare unions, Mr Wells said: “The reality is the Ministry of Health has been driving this process.”

He added: The most important persons in this process are those persons who’ve always been a part of the vaccination process, which is the Ministry of Health Immunisation Department that has been leading the charge in regard to immunisation in this country in general.

“This is not new. This is something that The Bahamas has been doing for probably 180 years. The first vaccination bill, the bill that we use today to vaccinate folk was passed around April 6, 1860. That’s how long we’ve been vaccinating people in The Bahamas and the reality is the Ministry of Health with its very creative, innovative, bold, passionate individuals who are a part of that technical team along with the vaccination committee has put together a fantastic vaccination programme for the Bahamian people. It is one borne in what we have done in the past from our experiences.”

He also said: “Many of those individuals are a part of the Ministry of Health and so at the end of the day their colleagues we are also a part of the Ministry of Health who has the requisite training, who are also the individuals with the same kinds of degrees and so again we have been through this process on a number of occasions in vaccinating the Bahamian people, in vaccinating the public and we’re moving forward in that vein.”

The Office of the Prime Minister said the rollout of the vaccine campaign will begin on Wednesday.

Healthcare workers in the public sector; private sector healthcare workers participating in the vaccine rollout; residents and staff of senior home and non-ambulatory residents registered in the public healthcare system; as well as staff of the uniformed branches are eligible to be vaccinated in this first phase.