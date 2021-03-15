Jet Skier Dies After Collision With Boat

A MAN is dead after his jet ski collided with a boat off Anthol Island yesterday.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said police were alerted about the incident after 6pm.

He said the captain of a 19ft boat told police that while he was cruising into port towards Montagu harbour, he noticed a jet ski heading in his direction.

“As they attempted to evade each other, both crafts collided into one another,” ASP Peters said.

The captain fished the jet ski rider out of the water, and both he and the vessel were brought to shore, he added.

Paramedics were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

ASP Peters said the deceased appeared to be in his 40s. He said it is unclear why the people involved in the incident were on the water.

“The facts are not clear at the moment but we understand there were a number of boats in the water and they were coming from an area,” ASP Peters said.

The victim’s face had extensive injuries, ASP Peters said, however he refuted speculation that the man was decapitated. ASP Peters said there is no way to say at the moment if the jet ski rider was intoxicated.

A coroner’s inquest will be held into the incident, he said.

• At midnight last night, police were unable to confirm reports that a woman had died in a boating accident off Harbour Island and that three other people were missing.

A police spokesman said they could only confirm information once it had been corroborated.

Police also were unable to confirm reports of a murder in Homestead Street, Nassau.