Minnis Still In Favour Of Term Limits . . . Next Time Around

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he still plans to institute term limits, suggesting this would be on the agenda if he is re-elected for a second term.

On Friday, Dr Minnis was asked about the term-limit promise he made on the campaign trail and shortly after winning the 2017 election.

He said: “That hasn’t changed. I have one more term. Election is due by May of next year. Whenever (the) election is called, then I have no doubt we’ll win. I’d roll in to my last and final term. I would legislate it as quickly as possible. However, I most certainly would adhere to what has been said.”

Shortly after the May 2017 general election, the Minnis administration said it would seek the consent of the electorate in a referendum on instituting term limits for the prime minister, a recall system for non-performing members of Parliament and an independent Constituencies Commission and Electoral Commission. The promises were made in the Speech from The Throne, which revealed the government’s intended plans over the ensuing five years.

In May 2018, Attorney General Carl Bethel said public consultation on bills establishing term limits for prime ministers and fixed dates for election would begin before the end of that year.

At the time, he said the Law Reform Commission would “finalise two draft constitutional bills” to address such matters.

“Once completed we will commence public consultations before the end of this year, and the government will then decide if it is required to hold a referendum, when to pass the bills and when to hold any referendum which might become necessary,” Mr Bethel said in 2018.

However, it is unclear what movement, if any, on the issue has occurred since then.