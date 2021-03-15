Minnis Still In Favour Of Term Limits . . . Next Time Around

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he still plans to institute term limits, suggesting this would be on the agenda if he is re-elected for a second term.
On Friday, Dr Minnis was asked about the term-limit promise he made on the campaign trail and shortly after winning the 2017 election.
He said: “That hasn’t changed. I have one more term. Election is due by May of next year. Whenever (the) election is called, then I have no doubt we’ll win. I’d roll in to my last and final term. I would legislate it as quickly as possible. However, I most certainly would adhere to what has been said.”
Shortly after the May 2017 general election, the Minnis administration said it would seek the consent of the electorate in a referendum on instituting term limits for the prime minister, a recall system for non-performing members of Parliament and an independent Constituencies Commission and Electoral Commission. The promises were made in the Speech from The Throne, which revealed the government’s intended plans over the ensuing five years.
In May 2018, Attorney General Carl Bethel said public consultation on bills establishing term limits for prime ministers and fixed dates for election would begin before the end of that year.
At the time, he said the Law Reform Commission would “finalise two draft constitutional bills” to address such matters.
“Once completed we will commence public consultations before the end of this year, and the government will then decide if it is required to hold a referendum, when to pass the bills and when to hold any referendum which might become necessary,” Mr Bethel said in 2018.
However, it is unclear what movement, if any, on the issue has occurred since then.
TalRussell 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
I wasn't presented with the opportunity be staring in his face but was he Thee, Mr. Minnis, posed with a straight face when he was saying, "However, I most certainly would adhere to what has been said.**
FreeUs242 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Unemployment rise dramatically from closed borders and restrictions. We need jobs, not empty promises...
TalRussell 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Paycheques won't return 30 years.
moncurcool 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Nelson Mandela was the only leader who ever gave up power voluntarily. He could have kept it but he walked away after one term. That is a leader.
No PM in the Bahamas will ever bring a bill for term limits because once they get there the power goes to their heads.
If Minnis was serious about term limits he would do it and not talk about doing it. Just like he could draft a disaster bill in months, he could do the same for term limits.
Talk cheap, money buy land.
TalRussell 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
And, havin' the right political connections, can get you a private island, and, or, insider buy/sell tips trading shares, yes?
BONEFISH 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
That is not true. There have been other leaders who have voluntarily given up power.
George Washington did it in the US. He served two terms as president and retired to his estate in Washington. Pierre Trudeau who was one of the longest serving prime minister in Canada also stepped down voluntarily.
Bahamians simply don't understand governance and management. They simply make up things as they go along.
BONEFISH 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Corrrection. George Washington serve two terms as president and retired to his estate Mount Vernon in Virginia.
