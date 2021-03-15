Pm And Fnm Seek Centreville Votes

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and a large group of supporters campaigned in the Centreville constituency on Saturday.

Dr Minnis was flanked by the Free National Movement’s candidate for the area Courtney Coulibaly, as well as several FNM Members of Parliament and dozens of supporters.

“The PLP has had it for a long time, but now they are with us and we have no intention of losing any of our seats,” Dr Minnis told supporters.

The walkabout attracted some criticism due to the number of people canvassing the area and current COVID-19 protocols limiting gatherings. While everyone in the group wore masks, at some points they were not standing the recommended six feet apart as they canvassed the community.

Asked to respond to criticism, Dr Minnis told reporters that while the gathering was “large,” the event did not breach any current COVID-19 guidelines.

“Every individual (is) wearing their masks, they are wearing it properly and when we visit homes they don’t go inside,” Dr Minnis said.

“What happens is only two or three would go — myself and the candidate. If it’s a very elderly individual, we speak to them from the outside, we don’t go inside.”

He also said: “In terms of the numbers, the numbers are large, but in addition to that, the numbers are adhering to the protocols that we put forth in terms of wearing the mask and wearing it properly.”

Dr Minnis and other party members spoke with residents of Centreville, handed out flyers and tried to drum up support for Mr Coulibaly, who is an engineer and owner of Dynamics Builders.

The area is currently represented by independent MP Reece Chipman who quit the FNM in 2019. Before Mr Chipman’s election, the area had been represented for 40 years by former Prime Minister Perry Christie, of the Progressive Liberal Party.

Political candidates have been campaigning in their communities in recent weeks even though a general election is not expected until early 2022.

Dr Minnis has repeatedly brushed off speculation about a snap or early election. However, the PLP and other observers have predicted a general election will be called this year.