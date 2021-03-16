Boy’S Killer Urged - Give Yourself Up

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle has called on those responsible for the murder of a ten-year-old boy to turn themselves in.

Yesterday, the Commissioner made his appeal after he and other police officials read stories on the topic of honesty to Yellow Elder Primary School’s students.

Kenron Dean was killed last Thursday when he was fatally shot. The boy’s twin brother, uncle and young cousin were also injured in the incident. The three children were between the ages of seven and ten.

Yesterday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash said the shooting seemed to be gang-related. He said police suspect the injured uncle was the intended target.

“We’re still probing that investigation,” ACP Cash said.

“We don’t have all of the pieces to the puzzle as yet, but we can tell you that the adult victim is known to police and, of course, we suspect that that altercation or that incident was centred around that particular individual.”

For his part, Commissioner Rolle said no one was in custody as yet and police are still appealing to anyone who has information on the “unfortunate incident” to contact police.

“I would also ask the person responsible to come in, turn himself in. You know you have a 10-year-old that has died and I believe a twin 10-year-old, and a seven-year-old also who suffered injuries.

“This is the level of disrespect and for law and hatred and I believe we need to get the message to the people to say to your family members you know that these guys have guns to put them down and not to be behaving in this callous fashion as that.”

The Commissioner pointed out there are codes in the criminal world, but police are seeing those lines being crossed.

Commissioner Rolle warned: “Even in the criminal world, they have codes and there are some things that you don’t do. But what we’ve seen in recent times is persons who have thrown away those codes, even amongst the criminals and those with criminal tendencies, not obeying the code and I think that is concern for us in law enforcement and that should be a concern for every citizen and resident in this country and they could speak up.

“…This is the time now when people need to be speaking up about this type of behaviour. We answer our questions in law enforcement but there are some persons who are doing egregious (things) in this country. Y’all will help us if you get the message to these youngsters and to family members and to upstanding people in the community to speak out more against these kinds of injustices where our young children now are being injured. We are here. We’re trying to help these youngsters.”