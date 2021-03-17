Four Accused Over Drugs

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men on Grand Bahama were arrested for drug possession with intent to supply, according to police.

Supt Terecita Pinder said officers of the Southwestern Division were on mobile patrol shortly after 4pm on Monday in the area of Sunset Highway where they observed two vehicles that were involved in a traffic accident.

She said officers became suspicious while questioning the four male occupants in a black Honda Fit.

Officers searched inside the vehicle and discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. As a result, all four men were arrested accused of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Grand Bahama police also discovered dangerous drugs, a gun and ammunition in a vehicle at an old abandoned apartment complex in the Freeport area.

The discovery was made shortly after 4pm on Monday when officers of the Flying Squad went to the derelict building on South Mall Drive.

While searching the trunk of a grey Acura vehicle, officers discovered marijuana, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition, and one additional magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

No arrest was made in the matter.

In other crime news, Bahamian authorities arrested a male resident of Bimini, along with several undocumented immigrants, at a residence in North Bimini on Monday.

Officials also discovered illegal drugs and $2,800 in counterfeit US currency at the residence.

Shortly after 10am, police, along with officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers and the Immigration Department, acting on information, went to a residence on Queens Highway, Bailey Town.

During a search of the home, five undocumented immigrants, including three Haitians and two Jamaican nationals, were discovered.

As a result, the homeowner, a male resident of Bimini, was arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigations will continue into the matter.