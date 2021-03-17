‘Lent Is For God - Not Elections’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamas Christian Council President Delton Fernander yesterday criticised large political groups who have been campaigning in constituencies while some COVID restrictions remain on churches.

In particular, the BCC president pointed to funerals that can only be held at the graveside with a maximum of 20 people, not including the officiant or mortuary workers.

Lent, the period of 40 days which comes before Easter in the Christian calendar, has been traditionally respected as a time when no campaigning takes place, Bishop Fernander said as Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and members of his government looked on.

Over the weekend both the Free National Movement and Progressive Liberal Party were seen in large groups in the Centreville constituency. Dr Minnis was among the group of dozens of FNM members and supporters canvassing the area on Saturday.

Bishop Fernander made the comments during the Church of God of Prophecy’s 96th Biennial National Convention service on Monday night. Dr Minnis also brought remarks during the event.

“One year ago exactly, the pandemic in earnest was here in The Bahamas,” Bishop Fernander said. “We were not able to meet in our sacred spaces for weeks.

“One year later, we’re still challenged with emergency orders that limit us in what we could do and how we can worship, but God is faithful. Here now we are at a place one year later when more of us can gather in our sacred places.

“I believe it reminded us of how good it is for brothers and sisters to dwell together in unity. That really you don’t appreciate the house of God until (you) can’t come in it.

“You don’t appreciate the singing of the saints until you have to sing by yourself, but oh, what a blessing that we can gather one more time.”

He continued: “We’re still challenged that we can’t have large crowds at our funerals in the graveyards, but we could see large crowds campaigning on our weekends.

“No, it had to be said, that we must remember that while we’re in this time of sacredness there is still a long held tradition that there is no campaigning during Lent, that usually we have this period sacred.

“You love me or hate me, this is my job and someone has to say it. Whether you are PLP, FNM or DNA—hold it sacred that this is God’s time.”

The BCC president further suggested that churches in the country were close to losing their influence in communities when emergency orders did not permit religious groups to hold services.

“We must rekindle the fire that almost went out when churches were closed. We are living in times where we must never ever forget who is in charge of this country, that God still reigns over this land.”

Health Minister Renward Wells appeared to have a different view yesterday regarding political parties courting voters in various communities.

He said the groups only needed to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“I think that as long as there are health protocols in place, individuals ought to be observing those health protocols,” the minister told reporters outside Cabinet. He was asked to responds to concerns of a third virus wave and how campaign activities may influence this.

“I campaign. I observe the protocols. I wear my mask,” he said. “A lot of the women want to hug. The men want to shake hands and you need to be able to ‘dap’ and so from the standpoint of just campaigning it isn’t the activity that’s the issue, it’s whether or not you’re engaging in the kinds of protocol while you’re in that activity.

“I will say that when it comes to entering a third wave there is the possibility of that if we do not continue to maintain the protocols that were put in place that has helped us to not only get our hands around this virus but to keep the numbers down low, which is sanitising our hands, washing these phones that we use that we frequently touch, making sure that we social distance, those kinds of things.”

Mr Wells suggested his campaigning group had not consisted of more than 20 people when asked if it was hypocritical to have a cap on funeral gatherings while political parties gather and travel together.

“I would say to you: if you have a group of persons, 10 individuals gathered in a particular area walking, that’s different than having 50 all together in a particular grouping and walking.

“And like I said and I would reiterate to all and sundry the health protocols are there, they are there to be observed and we ought to observe them.”