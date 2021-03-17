Man Denied Bail In Threat Case

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was remanded to prison yesterday accused of robbing a man and threatening to kill another earlier this month.

Richard Brown appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of using a handgun to rob Roger Kemp of his wallet, worth $50, which contained $800 cash on March 6.

The prosecution argued the accused also hurled death threats at Raquel Charlton two days later on March 8.

Due to the nature of the armed robbery offence, Brown was not required to enter a plea to the charges and his case was adjourned to June 7 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded into custody until that time.