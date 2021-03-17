Updated: Plp Ratifies 13 Candidates: Dr Michael Darville To Run In Tall Pines, Not Leslie Miller

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
THE Progressive Liberal Party ratified 13 candidates for the next general election last night – including Senator Dr Michael Darville in the Tall Pines constituency, but not long-time representative Leslie Miller.
Though Dr Darville’s ratification was expected, it will prompt questions about Mr Miller’s political future given the public campaign he waged for the nomination.
Mr Miller, who did not answer calls seeking comment yesterday, has repeatedly said he would run as an independent candidate if the PLP denies him a nomination.
“No one can stop me from running,” he said last month. “Who is going to stop me? I am with my people and they are with me and that’s all I can tell you.
“If I was to run independent, I will win.”
PLP officials, nonetheless, have been expressing increasing confidence that an independent run from the outspoken politician will be prevented, with some noting Mr Miller enjoys a strong relationship with Dr Darville.
Yesterday’s ratification exercise resembled pre-pandemic political events, with hundreds gathering at the Faith United Missionary Church off Baillou Hill Road, often with little social distancing.
The event came as both major political parties face criticism about their adherence to COVID-19 rules.
In addition to Dr Darville, the ratified candidates included the four incumbents: party leader Philip “Brave” Davis in Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, deputy leader Chester Cooper in Exuma, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin and Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller, who left the Free National Movement last year and joined the PLP.
The candidates ratified last night also included former ZNS anchor Chris Saunders in St Anne’s, Kirk Cornish in North Abaco, Myles Laroda in Pinewood, Pia Glover-Rolle in Golden Gates, Sylvanus Petty in North Eleuthera, Lisa Rahming in Marathon, Leroy Major in Southern Shores and Clay Sweeting in South Eleuthera.
Yesterday’s exercise answered questions about Vaughn Miller’s future in the PLP.
Some PLP supporters in Golden Isles campaigned for him to be denied a nomination and even signed a petition calling for his rejection.
Yesterday, Mr Miller told reporters he believes he has won over some of his critics.
“There (was) some challenges in the branch and the constituency,” he acknowledged. “It’s expected and we handled it well.”
He added: “It’s an honour, it’s a privilege to serve, particularly with the oldest political party in the history of this country.”
“We certainly want to finish the vision. It’s all about empowering the people. People are hurting, people are challenged, people are really going through some difficult and some challenging times. Obviously the first order of the day is to restore the economy and restore hope in the lives of people because so many people have lost hope.”
The PLP has now ratified 31 candidates for the election.
“Bahamian people continue to call out in suffering in the midst of the Minnis administration’s mistakes and mismanagement of the hardest times in recent Bahamian history,” the party said in a statement.
“No longer should Bahamians – young and old – be forced to suffer in silence with no urgency from a government that defends the status quo.
“These candidates are ready to be the representatives of the country and the party holds fast that it will become the next government of The Bahamas.”
Comments
John 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Is this Brave Davis’ last race for the PM’s chair? Do the Bahamian people have enough confidence in the PLP to re-elect them? Will the new faces make a difference? What about Vaughan Miller who seems to have a habit of jumping ships? And ‘PotCake’ Leslie Miller who was left standing on the outside. Will he run as an independent? Is there a swing in political candidates from attorneys to journalists and to other professions? What will be the PLP’s platform? ‘We’ve gotten rid of some rotten wood and nailed down some loose planks?’ Who you voting for?
SP 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Lol..............."We believe in Bahamians" & "Bahamians first" GFY!
tribanon 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
The worst of the worst in this decrepid bunch of self-interested political hacks are:
Yellow Belly Davis, Alfred Sears, Michael Darville, Michael Halkitis, Keith Bell, Chester Cooper, Clay Sweeting, Vaughn Miller, Pia Glover, Syvanus Petty, and, of course, Fwweddy Boy Mitchell.
Sadly though, Minnis is so bad for our country that he even makes many of these dolts shine in comparison to himself.
tetelestai 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Serious question: what is the issue with Glover and Petty?
tribanon 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Serious answer: They may be newer faces to the electorate, but they each carry a lot of the worst kind of PLP baggage.
KapunkleUp 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
So if you were PM, what top 3 things would be on your agenda?
tribanon 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Had you asked me this question 30 years ago I might have said: (1) Comprehensive government/civil service/tax reforms from top to bottom, emphasising the importance of decent paying private sector jobs, quality education and healthcare for all Bahamians, and including election campaign funding reform aimed at stamping out corruption by our elected officials; (2) elimination of all overly generous and unnecessary concessions to foreign owned real estate developers, cruise ship companies, etc., with stringent limitations on New Providence land development projects and fair incentives encouraging more family island projects, but only for the more populated family islands with significant private sector job creation an absolute must; and (3) adoption of international diplomacy reforms emphasizing the importance of our relationships with the US (especially as regards assistance with our illegal immigrant problems), Canada, UK and, to a much lesser extent, the CARICOM nations, non-communist east asian countries and EU.
But your question has no real practical significance today unless you believe the present stranglehold that Communist China has on our country can somehow be undone.
Sickened 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Congratulations to the future losers!
tribanon 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
But the FNM lot are even worse and scarier! Now that's truly scary.
Thank God my vote will not be wasted because there will be an independent candidate running in my constituency who I can comfortably vote for, and I don't mean myself.
bahamianson 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
listen, there is nothing wrong with them getting a piece of the pie and in the meantime, they can help one or two people whom really need help. The only things that ever get done in this country are poorly,paved roads and cracked side walks. otherwise, food keeps increasing, gas continues to be high, electrical bills remain high, water bills remain high, road traffic is still selling plates, and driver's licenses, police are still abusive, crooked and corrupt, immigration officers are still selling citizenship, politicians are still perceived to be in it for themselves, no campaign finance laws, still government red tape everywhere, the island is still an eyesore, the electricity still drops and appliances destroyed, internet is pathetic , even though our rates are higher than the US, land is still too expensive, building supplies are still too expensive , gun permits too expensive, we are still losing millions at Bahamas air, Zns, and all government agencies etc. the place is a dump and politicians will do one thing and become National Heros, politician's families get all their pension when they die...etc
KapunkleUp 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
What clown came up with this photo?! It is just screaming to be photoshopped. Replace their worthless slogan words with whatever fits the bill. Change Compassion, Vision, etc... with something like Time For Us To Tief, Tax Hikes Ahead, We Want Your Money...
bogart 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
A SIGNIFICANT part of the effectiveness of any campaigning political party, wanting to be the next Government SHOULD ALSO list their selections of key persons to be their politically appointed Heads and Members of the Boards of government agencies. Frankly, given the extremely poor repeatedly yearly performance of some, at great detriment to voters and future generations ....even known to by external agencies, there would not be any candidates of any political party being voted in in the first place !!!!!
Knowing the candidates also to be selected as politically appointed positions like Chairman and members of the Boards would clear up the process on whom is elected as government !!!!!
