Census Goes Online For The First Time In History

FOR the first time in census history, the Department of Statistics will introduce online options for the completion of a digital census questionnaire.

After unavoidable delays due to Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, pre-census activities are finally getting underway for the 2021 Census of Population and Housing scheduled for September, the Ministry of Finance announced yesterday.

The Department of Statistics will be conducting an exercise from April to July to establish a listing database that will allow for the digital and online census taking.

During the listing exercise, all buildings and dwellings in New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands will be listed by enumeration district. The listing will be compiled to create a comprehensive national register of households, which will be utilised during the official census exercise.

“This year signals a landmark accomplishment for the Ministry of Finance through the Department of Statistics. For the first time in The Bahamas, the Census of Population and Housing will be conducted electronically. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 environment, the department plans to introduce alternative methods of data collection namely, online, telephone and personal interviews”, said Leona Wilson, acting director of the Department of Statistics.

“In addition to the building and dwelling data, the department will be collecting contact information for every dwelling, which will enable us to give the householder access to the web in order to complete their census questionnaire online,” she said.

The Department of Statistics intends to hire approximately 170 listers (field workers) from New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands to assist with this exercise. These listers will canvas every enumeration district throughout the country to collect GPS coordinates, the dwelling description and the contact for each dwelling.

The information provided will be kept in strictest confidence and used only for statistical purposes, the ministry said.

In adherence to the established health protocols, there will be no in-house visits. Ms Wilson said that each lister will be required to wear a photo identification issued by the department and bearing the signature of the acting director along with a vest with “The Department of Statistics” printed on the back. Finally, each household will be given a letter signed by the acting director of statistics regarding the listing exercise.

The 2020 Census was expected to begin last September, but was delayed due to COVID-19.